Orioles 7, Red Sox 6 (12): David Lough tripled and scored on J.J. Hardy’s single in the 12th inning to help visiting Baltimore survive a marathon affair and take two of three from Boston.

Hardy also had a two-run single and Nelson Cruz stayed hot with three hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who squandered a five-run lead in the seventh inning before rallying against Edward Mujica (2-4) to improve to 7-3 in extra-inning games. Brad Brach (4-0) struck out four in three scoreless innings to pick up his third win in as many appearances and Zach Britton notched his 14th save as Baltimore won for the sixth time in seven games overall.

David Ortiz had two RBI singles among four hits and David Ross ripped a solo homer for the Red Sox, who are 1-5 on their 10-game homestand. Daniel Nava recorded an RBI single and two runs while Jackie Bradley Jr. chipped in two hits, a run scored and two outstanding defensive plays in the late innings to aid Boston’s comeback.

Cruz, who was 5-for-5 with a home run in Baltimore’s 7-4 win Saturday night, recorded an RBI single and Hardy had his two-run hit to spark a four-run seventh and help the Orioles build a 6-1 lead. Ross’ solo shot and four run-scoring singles, the last by Mike Napoli, in the bottom half pushed Boston into a tie that carried into the 12th.

Lough, who entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh, hit Mujica’s second pitch of the 12th past Bradley and to the wall in center before Hardy punched one to left through a drawn-in infield. Ortiz singled into the corner in left with one out in the bottom half but was thrown out by Lough attempting to stretch it into a double and Britton then fanned Napoli to end the 5-hour, 5-minute affair.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bradley threw out a runner at home to complete a double play to end the top of the seventh and made a leaping, twisting grab in front of the center-field wall to end the ninth with Hardy on first. ... Orioles RH Kevin Gausman allowed a run and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings, while Red Sox RH Jake Peavy yielded two runs (one earned) in six frames while remaining winless over his last 13 starts. ... Baltimore opens up a four-game series at Washington on Monday, while Boston hosts the Chicago White Sox in the first of four games.