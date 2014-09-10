Orioles 4, Red Sox 1: Alejandro De Aza posted his second two-homer performance of the season and Adam Jones also went deep as visiting Baltimore inched closer to its ninth division title.

Chris Tillman (12-5) extended his unbeaten streak to 11 starts by allowing a run and six hits over five innings for the Orioles, who reduced their magic number for clinching the American League East for the first time since 1997 to nine. De Aza finished with three hits and three RBIs as he homered twice for the first time since the Chicago White Sox’s season opener on March 31.

Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Red Sox, who lost for the fifth time in seven contests. Anthony Ranaudo (3-2) had a somber 25th birthday as he surrendered four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 frames.

Baltimore took a 2-0 lead before an out was recorded as Nick Markakis led off the game with a walk and De Aza followed with a shot to right field. The Orioles doubled the advantage two innings later, when De Aza - who is 8-for-20 in five games since being acquired from Chicago - and Jones opened the third with back-to-back blasts.

After leaving runners on second and third in their half of the frame, the Red Sox got on the board in the fourth as Bogaerts belted a two-out solo shot to left. Boston threatened again in the fifth as it loaded the bases with one out before David Ortiz grounded into an inning-ending double play, and Bogaerts was thrown out at the plate in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox RHP Matt Barnes struck out two and allowed three hits over three innings in his major-league debut. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy missed his fourth straight game after receiving a cortisone injection in his sacroiliac joint earlier in the day but still hopes to return to the lineup Friday against the New York Yankees. ... Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia sat out due to inflammation in his left hand and wrist and could be shut down for the season.