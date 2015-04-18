Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts delivered the first walk-off hit of his career in the ninth inning, giving the Boston Red Sox a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night.

Loser Brian Matusz (0-1) started the ninth by walking struggling first baseman Mike Napoli on four pitches. Daniel Nava, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning but has been batting only left-handed, came up from the right side to bunt and got the sacrifice down.

Right-hander Tommy Hunter came on and Bogaerts blooped his winning hit to short right field, his second hit of the game.

Bogaerts, hitting .382 entering the game, had one other winning hit, but that run actually scored on an error, making this the shortstop’s first walk-off RBI.

Boston closer Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to get the win. In two games since coming off the disabled list he has faced six batters, retired them all, struck out four and has a win and a save.

Catcher Ryan Hanigan’s first Red Sox homer, a two-run shot, tied the game in the fifth inning after his Baltimore counterpart, Caleb Joseph, extended a 1-0 lead to 2-0 with a solo homer -- the first of the year for both catchers.

Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez was ejected (and both teams warned) by home plate umpire Jordan Baker after hitting Pablo Sandoval with a pitch. Jimenez, who hadn’t allowed a hit in 3 2/3 innings, may or may not have been throwing at Sandoval because of a hard slide the third baseman made in the second inning. Regardless, he and many others in the ballpark were stunned at the quick ejection.

Red Sox starter Joe Kelly, who pitched brilliantly in New York last week before the Boston rotation went into a tailspin, threw 118 pitches -- the most thrown by a major league pitcher this season and the second-most in his career -- through 5 2/3 innings, finishing with a no-decision thanks to Hanigan’s homer taking him off the hook.

Last Saturday, Jimenez, coming off a bad season, yielded only one hit and didn’t allow a run and struck out eight in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in Baltimore. The same day, Kelly also allowed one hit, giving up a run while also striking out eight. They both won.

Kelly gave up a one-out double to DH Chris Davis in the second and issued a two-out walk to Joseph. Kelly ended the threat by striking out shortstop Everth Cabrera on a 98 mph fastball. A diving stop in the whole by shortstop Bogaerts started a 1-2-3 third.

But in the fourth, right fielder Travis Snider dropped a single into short left and rode to third on a sharp single by center fielder Adam Jones. Davis then grounded into a double play as the run scored.

Joseph hit an 0-2 pitch into the right-field corner near Pesky’s Pole. The ball and right fielder Shane Victorino arrived at the barrier at the same time and it took several seconds for a home run to be signaled; Victorino on the ground in apparent pain. He stayed in the game.

Jimenez issued a pair of walks in the Boston second, but got Bogaerts to end the threat and another walk in the next inning was erased on a double play. He got the first two outs in the fourth and drilled Sandoval between the shoulder blades. Baker thought that was enough for an ejection.

NOTES: While the Orioles played their 10th of 19 straight games against the AL East to open the season, the Red Sox Friday began a stretch of seven straight series and 22 games within the division. ... Friday marked the 50th anniversary of Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer’s major league debut, in relief of fellow future Hall of Famer Robin Roberts against the Red Sox as a 19-year-old. ... Saturday’s second game of the series is a matchup of No. 1 starters who both started the season with strong starts and then faltered badly in their second starts. Baltimore’s Chris Tillman is 7-3 lifetime against the Red Sox, 3-1 at Fenway Park, while Boston RHP Clay Buchholz is 9-4 against the Orioles, including a no-hitter in his second big-league start. ... The Orioles came in having won eight of their last 10 series at Fenway.