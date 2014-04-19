Orioles defeat Red Sox for third straight win

BOSTON -- Baltimore Orioles winning pitcher Chris Tillman could tell he was in for a tough night right from the start. Despite his struggles, he was able to hang in there just long enough.

Light-hitting third baseman Jonathan Schoop went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Tillman labored through five tough innings on a chilly Friday night in Fenway Park to lift the Orioles to an 8-4 victory over the struggling Boston Red Sox.

“It was a struggle,” Tillman said. “I knew it was going to be a struggle from the get-go. I was battling myself the whole way. Luckily, I was able to make some pitches and get through it.”

Right fielder Nick Markakis had two doubles and drove in a run, and designated hitter Nelson Cruz had a two-run single for the Orioles, who won their third straight to move above .500 for the first time this season at 8-7.

But it was Tillman’s effort that carried the Orioles.

“There’s not many early in the at-bat counts,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “If you’re going to play, you’ve got to battle your way through it. Tilly had six days rest. He might have been too strong.”

Schoop, batting ninth in the order, came in hitting just .244 with one homer and six RBIs.

Tillman (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits, walking four and striking out five while throwing 122 pitches in temperatures that started in the high 30s.

“I don’t pay attention to it,” Tillman said, when asked about his high pitch count. “I don’t know how many I finished with. It was a lot. These guys did their job and saw a lot of pitches.”

Red Sox starter John Lackey (2-2) took the loss, giving up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Defending World Series champion Boston, coming off a 3-4 road trip, fell to 7-10 this season.

“I throw a lot of strikes and guys are going to take their swings,” Lackey said. “I threw a lot of sliders. I got some strikeouts on some and some I left up that they hit.”

Boston’s struggling offense stranded 12 runners. First baseman Mike Carp and third baseman Brock Holt each had two hits for the Red Sox, as every starter collected at least one hit.

Lackey, who usually has good control, struggled with his command, with more walks (four) than he had in his previous three starts combined (three). He walked four just once last season in 29 starts in a bounce-back year after Tommy John surgery.

Brian Matusz pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up a run, before Darren O‘Day recorded four outs for his first save, extending his consecutive scoreless appearance streak to 15, dating to last season.

The Orioles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Markakis doubled down the left-field line on the game’s first pitch but had to wait for it to be official. Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the call by third-base umpire Will Little that the ball hit the chalk, but after a two-minute, 56-second delay, the call was upheld. Replays were inconclusive.

“I was right there,” Holt said. “I personally thought it was foul, but they took a look at it and thought it was fair. I had a pretty good angle. Whenever it hit the ground, I said, ‘Foul. Foul. Foul.'”

Markakis then advanced on first baseman Chris Davis’ groundout and scored on center fielder Adam Jones’ RBI single to short.

Baltimore pushed its lead to 4-0 in the third after Boston left the bases loaded in the second. Markakis’ RBI double made it 2-0 and Cruz added a two-run single.

The Red Sox, who entered the night 10th in the American League in runs and 12th in hitting, had loaded the bases with one out, but Holt, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Pawtucket, was called out on strikes and left fielder Grady Sizemore flied out to center.

In the fourth, Holt’s RBI single, coming in a 10-pitch at-bat after five straight foul balls, cut it to 4-1.

But the Orioles pushed their lead to 6-1 with two runs in the fifth. The first came on catcher Matt Wieters’ RBI single. Shortstop JJ Hardy followed with a run-scoring single.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia and catcher AJ Pierzynski had run-scoring singles, cutting it to 6-3 in the fifth.

NOTES: Baltimore RF Nick Markakis’ double in the first inning on Friday night tied Rafael Palmeiro for ninth on the club’s career list with his 434rd extra-base hit. He then moved ahead in his next at-bat, doubling to right. ... Boston OF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day disabled list since March 30 with a strained right hamstring, worked out on the field before the game and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. ... Boston 3B Will Middlebrooks, on the 15-day DL since April 5 with a strained right calf, had the flu recently, but Boston manager John Farrell did not think it would push back his expected upcoming rehab assignment. ... RHP Bud Norris (0-1, 3.75 ERA) goes for the Orioles against LHP Felix Doubront (1-2, 6.75) on Saturday afternoon. ... Orioles starter Chris Tillman went 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA in six starts against Boston last year. ... Boston DH David Ortiz was rested and not in the starting lineup. ... Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. turns 24 on Saturday. ... Boston starter John Lackey entered with a 14-5 career record against Baltimore. ... Boston took two of three from the Orioles in the teams’ season-opening series in Camden Yards. ... The game-time temperature was 39.