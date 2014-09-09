Orioles blank Red Sox, push lead to 10 games

BOSTON -- None of the current Baltimore Orioles were alive the last time the franchise had a 10-game lead in the American League East in September.

It was Sept. 22, 1979.

”I‘m (playing) in the Eastern League in West Haven, Connecticut -- you ever been there? Four lights on a pole, light towers inside the field,“ manager Buck Showalter said after his team moved 10 games ahead in the division with a 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. ”(George) Steinbrenner came in there and moved us to Nashville after the year was over.

“We had two nails for a locker. Two nails and a piece of tape with your name on it.”

Flash forward 35 years, and the Orioles are 42-20 since June 20 in galloping off with the division. They won the pennant in ‘79 before blowing a 3-1 lead and losing the World Series to the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates.

Obviously, another World Series is down the road. For now, there is the rest of September to play and, on Monday, right-hander Miguel Gozanlez continued his torrid second half to key the win.

Gonzalez (9-7) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, the ninth time in his past 10 starts he allowed two earned runs or fewer. He pitched his first career shutout in his previous start, and he has yielded one earned run in 22 1/3 innings over his past three starts (0.40 ERA), four runs in 34 2/3 innings (1.04 ERA) over his past five.

“Any time he has the type of outing he had last time, you’re wondering how he’s going to respond the next time out, but I think he answered those questions pretty well,” Showalter said. “Miggy’s attacking the strike zone with a lot of different pitches, and he’s really pitching confidently because he’s got command of three different pitches.”

Gonzalez gave up six hits, three of them among the last three hitters he faced. He left with the bases loaded and one out, and right-hander Tommy Hunter came on to strike out third baseman Will Middlebrooks and catcher David Ross.

“He kept us off-balance,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Gonzalez. “When we did have opportunities, especially in the seventh inning, Hunter comes in with two big strikeouts.”

Hunter struck out three of the four batters he faced before left-hander Brian Matusz’s first pitch was drilled for an eighth-inning double by designated hitter David Ortiz. Right-hander Darren O‘Day relieved, and Boston left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, who earlier dropped a line drive, reached on an error by third baseman Chris Davis. O‘Day then struck out first baseman Mike Napoli.

Right-hander Ryan Webb worked a perfect ninth and finished off the Orioles’ 11th shutout of the season.

The key was Gonzalez, whose confidence is sky high.

“We’re in a good spot, but we have to keep working hard in September and we’re going to be fine,” he said.

Baltimore first baseman Steve Pearce drove in one run and created two others with a nifty takeout of shortstop Xander Bogaerts on a potential inning-ending double play in the sixth. Hit by what appeared to be Pearce’s hands as he made his relay, Bogaerts bounced the throw past pitcher Joe Kelly covering first.

The two runs made it 3-0, and more defensive miscues by the Red Sox helped deliver another run in the seventh.

“We were not sharp defensively,” Farrell said. “We had a lot of opportunities to turn some double plays. That probably factored into some runs allowed, and we rolled into a couple ourselves.”

Kelly fell to 1-2 for the Red Sox, the defending World Series champions who were officially eliminated from the division race Sunday.

Boston, shut out for the 14th time this season, is 5-16 in its past 21 home games. The Red Sox would need to go 18-0 the rest of the way just to finish at .500.

NOTES: Red Sox INF/OF Brock Holt missed his third consecutive game because of lightheadedness and dizziness. “Better today, still not available,” manager John Farrell said. “Brock continues to show some improvement. He’s still going to need a couple of days.” ... Boston 1B Mike Napoli, who left Saturday’s game and was out Sunday with the same problem as Holt, was back in the lineup and went 1-for-4. ... Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy missed his third straight game with a lower-back issue. After working out at Fenway Park on Monday, he was headed back to Baltimore to see team orthopedist Michael Jacobs and have an MRI. The hope is he can play Friday. ... RHP Chris Tillman, who has lost only once since June 15, pitches for the Orioles against Red Sox rookie RHP Anthony Ranaudo in the second game of the series Tuesday night. ... The Red Sox purchased the contract of RHP Matt Barnes from Triple-A Pawtucket, shifting RF Shane Victorino, out for the season with back surgery, to the 60-day disabled list to make room.