EditorsNote: FIX: Adding 1997 in 3rd graf

Orioles survive wild ninth at Fenway

BOSTON -- Long after Wei-Yin Chen had ended his flirtation with a perfect game, his manager had to answer questions about how a blowout win almost went south.

“Winning a major league game is never easy,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said after the Orioles, ahead 10-1 in the ninth inning, yielded five runs to the Red Sox but hung on for a 10-6 victory.

The Orioles reduced their Magic Number for clinching the American League East since 1997 to eight.

“It’s a grind every night,” Showalter said. “In the major leagues, there’s too much power spread throughout the lineups.”

The Orioles completed a sweep of the three-game series and raised their record to 44-20 since June 30.

With two on and two out, right-hander Darren O‘Day, the third pitcher of the inning, got the last out for his third save.

Chen, winning his 15th game of the season, retired the first 16 hitters before rookie catcher Dan Butler, collecting his first major-league hit in 13 at-bats, doubled off the wall in left-center.

Chen (15-4), with one loss since June 28, gave up a leadoff home run to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, his 11th of the season, in the seventh.

The left-hander then gave up a double to designated hitter David Ortiz and retired the next three hitters, the last two on strikeouts, and was done for the day.

“Of course it still crosses your mind -- a perfect game is still very difficult to do, so I tried to concentrate on each at-bat,” Chen said through an interpreter.

Butler added a second double in the eighth and a single in the ninth, Boston’s only single among its eight hits.

Bogearts ripped his second hit, a double, in the ninth, when the Red Sox rallied against left-hander Joe Saunders -- on a two-run double by right fielder Daniel Nava and three on the first career home run by third baseman Carlos Rivero.

Then Bogaerts made the last out with two men on.

“We never assumed, that’s why we kept adding on runs because major league clubs are tough,” Showalter said.

Shortstop Ryan Flaherty had a career-high four hits, two in a six-run third inning, to lead a 15-hit attack for the Orioles.

Center fielder Adam Jones, who had three hits, grounded a two-run double down the left field line to highlight the big inning against right-hander Brandon Workman (1-9), who has nine straight losses, eight of them in starts.

Catcher Caleb Joseph, who also had three hits, hit a two-run shot, his ninth home run of the season, in the fifth as the Orioles raised their record against the Red Sox to 34-19 since 2012.

Boston, mired in last place in the division, lost its fourth straight, falling to a season-worst 20 games under .500 -- and was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

After the game, the Red Sox announced that second baseman Dustin Pedroia will have season-ending surgery on his left hand on Thursday in Boston.

Right fielder Nick Markakis made a diving catch in right-center field to rob Allen Craig of a hit in the fifth, allowing Chen to make it through that inning. He got the first out in the sixth before Butler came through.

The Orioles made short work of Workman, who was a victim of soft hits, walks and poor fielding in the six-run inning. Jones had the only really hard-hit ball in the inning.

”It was a combination of things,“ Boston manager John Farrell said. ”They had some hits that found some spots, we didn’t make some plays, he contributed a couple of walks. All combined it leads up to the six runs.

“After a 30-plus pitch inning and where we were coming in that top of the order with the left-handers coming, at that point it was a matter of piecing it together out of the bullpen.”

Left-hander Craig Breslow relieved and gave up Joseph’s home run off the top of the Green Monster in left, making it 8-0.

NOTES: Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia will have season-ending surgery on his left hand in Boston on Thursday in hopes of getting him back to full strength for next season. ... INF/OF Brock Holtz missed his fifth straight game because of lightheadedness and dizziness, while 3B Will Middlebrooks, who left Tuesday’s game because of illness, was also out. ... Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy, who had a cortisone shot in his lower back on Tuesday, was on target to start one of the games of Friday’s split home doubleheader against the New York Yankees. ... The Orioles will go with RHPs Kevin Gausman and Bud Norris in the two games, while the Yankees hadn’t named their starters. ... RHP Clay Buchholz shoots for his fourth straight strong start when he opens Boston’s last trip of the season on Thursday night in Kansas City. ... Boston’s Triple-A Pawtucket team has entered the International League Governor’s Cup final against Durham.