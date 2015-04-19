EditorsNote: adding 24th graph regarding Red Sox starters ERA

Jones leads Orioles past Red Sox

BOSTON -- After another four-hit performance Sunday afternoon, Adam Jones still did not want to talk about himself.

That’s OK. The rest of baseball can carry on the conversation about Baltimore’s slugging center fielder.

Jones continued his torrid start to the season with his fifth homer and a career-high-tying five RBIs to lead the Orioles to an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Despite leading the American League with a .457 average and 16 RBIs, Jones deflected credit for his hot bat.

“All I know is that (starter Miguel Gonzalez) went out there, rough first inning, came back and had four quality innings. Our bullpen, four shut-down innings,” Jones said. “That’s the story that needs to be written. Our pitching staff and our defense, they give us the opportunities to do what we do as an offense.”

When Nelson Cruz and Nick Markakis left Baltimore via free agency during the offseason, Jones was expected to shoulder the load for an offense that led all of baseball last season with 211 homers.

The 29-year-old is making it look easy.

“I think Adam welcomes the responsibility of being a guy that his teammates and his organization count on,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “I don’t think that ever changes for him.”

The only thing that’s different is his pitch selection.

“I‘m just trying to switch up some things,” Jones said. “Lay off off-speed and just sit on fastballs the entire time.”

That was the case early Sunday.

Jones put Baltimore on top in the first inning, crushing an 0-1 fastball from Red Sox starter Rick Porcello over the Green Monster in left field. Jones later smacked a three-run double to knock Porcello from the game. He also added a pair of singles as the Orioles pounded 15 hits to win for the fourth time in five games.

“When it’s going good, try and do whatever you’re doing,” he said. “When it’s going bad, try and figure out what you aren’t doing good.”

Second baseman Ryan Flaherty hit a solo homer and designated hitter Jimmy Paredes had three singles for Baltimore.

Left fielder Hanley Ramirez had a three-run homer for the Red Sox, losers of three of their last four.

Gonzalez (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out five, walked four and yielded just three hits -- all singles -- after the first inning.

Ramirez’s fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the first staked Boston to a 3-2 lead, but Flaherty tied it with a two-out shot to straightaway center in the second.

Porcello (1-2) loaded the bases in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, escaping unharmed only once by inducing a 1-2-3 double play in the fourth.

He wasn’t as fortunate going forward.

Right fielder Travis Snider’s RBI single and third baseman Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly gave Baltimore a 5-3 edge in the fifth, and Jones’ bases-clearing double in the sixth made it 8-3, ending Porcello’s afternoon.

“Right now they probably got the hottest hitter in all of baseball going for them in Jones and we’ve got to slow them down,” said Boston manager John Farrell.

Porcello (1-2) labored through his worst start in a Red Sox uniform, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits in five-plus innings. He struck out six and walked three.

“I just didn’t execute, that was the bottom line,” Porcello said. “Made a lot of mistakes, fell behind in counts, walked three guys, gave up big hits with runners on base. Just not a good recipe.”

Red Sox starters have a combined ERA is 6.24 -- highest in the majors.

Boston designated hitter David Ortiz was ejected by home plate umpire John Tumpane in the bottom of the fifth for arguing a checked swing on a 1-1 pitch. Tumpane, who took over for Paul Emmel in the bottom of the fourth when Emmel left the game for undisclosed reasons, tossed the slugger from the game almost immediately.

“He’s a competitor,” Farrell said of Ortiz, “and given some of the calls over the last couple days, there’s some frustration there.”

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia wasn’t in the starting lineup after going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series. He was replaced by Brock Holt, who came in batting .579 with five RBIs but went 1-for-5 on Sunday. ... Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez has now tossed at least five innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven career starts against Boston, going 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA in those games. ... Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen (0-0) will oppose Boston RHP Justin Masterson (1-0) in the finale of the four-game series Monday in an 11:05 a.m. ET start on Patriots’ Day, a Massachusetts and Maine holiday celebrating Paul Revere’s ride and the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775. Monday also is the running of the Boston Marathon.