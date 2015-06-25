Ortiz homers to lead Red Sox past Orioles

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox pecked away after a sequence of Baltimore miscues, then designated hitter David Ortiz really made the Orioles pay.

Ortiz’s two-run homer to center capped a five-run rally in the sixth inning, which was all the offense the Red Sox needed in a 5-1 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night.

“He’s David Ortiz. Any given time, you’re a swing of the bat away from putting up one or four,” said center fielder Mookie Betts, who hit an RBI single in the sixth and helped set up the big rally for Boston’s “Big Papi.”

The Orioles had a hand in Boston’s big inning as well with a pair of errors and a passed ball. The Red Sox capitalized on the mistakes and went from trailing 1-0 to leading 3-1, then Ortiz belted a 2-0 pitch from Baltimore right-hander Bud Norris out for his 11th home run of the season.

Betts extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games for the Red Sox, who ended a six-game skid against the American League East rival Orioles. The division has been beating up regularly on the last-place Red Sox, who improved to 11-22 against AL East teams.

Clay Buchholz (5-6) struggled through the first two innings, then settled down and went seven innings to win his second consecutive start. The right-hander allowed one run on eight hits, walked one and struck out seven.

Boston manager John Farrell said Buchholz kept the Orioles off-guard by mixing up his pitches.

“There wasn’t any one sequence he repeated,” Farrell said. “He’s been very dependable for us and seven strong innings tonight.”

The Red Sox improved to 4-8 against the Orioles, whose six-game winning streak over Boston was Baltimore’s longest in a single season since 1961.

The three-game series wraps up with an afternoon game Thursday, and Boston may have some holes to fill in the lineup. Left fielder Hanley Ramirez left Wednesday’s game with a bruised left hand after he was struck by a line drive while running the bases in the sixth inning. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia left with a tight hamstring after running out a base hit in the sixth.

Brock Holt, who started at first for Boston, ended up playing three different positions with the defensive changes.

Buchholz and Norris (2-7) both hadn’t allowed a run through five innings. The Orioles broke the scoreless tie in the sixth when right fielder Chris Parmelee led off with a double and scored on a one-out single by first baseman Chris Davis. It was the only run Buchholz would allow.

“He got a lot of swings and misses, but he also got a lot of weak contact,” Davis said. “We’ve seen him enough we know what he’s going to do and he was good tonight.”

Davis’ RBI gave Baltimore a 1-0 lead that was short-lived. Davis received an error on a hard grounder by right fielder Alejandro de Aza that broke the webbing of the first-baseman’s glove. De Aza went to second on a passed ball by catcher Caleb Joseph, then Norris missed on a barehanded attempt to field a bunt by catcher Sandy Leon.

“Chris’ glove broke. Bud’s a really good fielding pitcher and that was a tough play. I‘m not sure if it’s an error or not,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “After that it kind of unraveled and we gave in a little bit there to Ortiz.”

Betts followed Leon with a single to right that tied the score. Pedroia’s single with one out scored Leon and Betts. Ortiz then drove a 2-0 pitch to center, the designated hitter’s 11th home run of the season. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts added an infield single with two outs, and that was the end of the night for Norris, who left trailing 5-1 despite not allowing an earned run.

Norris yielded seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

“I don’t know if you can pitch a better five innings than Bud pitched,” Showalter said.

NOTES: Orioles recalled LHP T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Norfolk and sent down RHP Oliver Drake. ... Boston’s Brock Holt started at first base for the third time this season, then moved to left when Hanley Ramirez exited and later to second base when Dustin Pedroia came out. Holt has started at every position except pitcher and catcher in 44 starts this season. ... Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli was due to get the night off after striking out in all four at-bats Tuesday, but he entered after Ramirez’s injury and fanned in both of his at-bats. ... Boston manager John Farrell said C Blake Swihart should be back in the lineup Thursday after missing three games since sustaining a foot injury Saturday at Kansas City. ... The three-game series wraps up Thursday with Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez (5-4, 3.33 ERA) facing Boston RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1, 3.13).