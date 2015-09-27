Red Sox complete shutout sweep of Orioles

BOSTON -- Henry Owens polished off a masterful weekend of pitching for the Boston Red Sox.

The rookie southpaw tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out five as the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon.

It was the Red Sox’s third straight shutout in as many days, marking the first time they’ve accomplished the feat since April of 2004, in the final regular season game at Fenway Park.

“To say you’re going to shut out the Baltimore Orioles for three straight games, I would have never believed it,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “Our pitchers deserve so much credit for that.”

Rich Hill, a veteran left-hander, threw a complete-game shutout in Friday’s series-opening 7-0 victory and seven Red Sox relievers combined to shut out Baltimore in Saturday’s 8-0 win.

”Rich set the tone the first time out and the bullpen did a great job yesterday,“ Owens said. ”I knew (the Orioles) were anxious to hit, so I just wanted to get ahead of some guys and get some quick outs.

“It’s kind of fuel to the fire. Just kind of fire you up a little bit and go out there and perform like they did.”

Owens (4-3) departed to a standing ovation from the Fenway faithful with two outs in the eighth after allowing just three hits and a walk in his 10th career start. Owens (4-3) also held the Orioles scoreless on six hits and zero walks in a 7 2/3-inning victory Sept. 16.

Boston (75-80) scored 17 runs over the weekend against Baltimore (76-79), which committed an uncharacteristic five errors and further fell out of contention for an American League wild card spot.

“It’s frustrating because our guys are prepared, they work hard to be prepared and they know exactly what they’ve got to do,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Everybody is trying so hard just to get it back in one swing. It’s tough when you try to push like that.”

Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart hit a solo home run and second baseman Brock Holt scored a run. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts had the only multi-hit day for Boston, going 2-for-3.

Boston left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. earned his sixth save with a clean ninth.

Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (12-10) earned the loss, surrendering both runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings.

”I was able to go out there and give the team a chance to be close on the scoreboard,“ Jimenez said. ”It’s been really hard for us, especially these three days when we haven’t scored.

“There’s nothing you can do. They’re trying really hard. They’re pressing a lot to score runs, but it didn’t go our way.”

Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado was 2-for-4 and center fielder Adam Jones was 1-for-3 in his return to the lineup after missing time with a back injury.

Jimenez coughed up a first-inning run for the seventh time in 14 starts since the All-Star break as Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt walked and later scored on a wild pitch.

Swihart’s third-inning homer landed in the Boston bullpen in right-center, making it 2-0.

NOTES: Don Orsillo, the longtime NESN play-by-play voice of the Red Sox, was given a video tribute and a standing ovation during his final broadcast at Fenway Park. “He’s been in a lot of living rooms for a long time, and I know that the city is going to miss him,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. ... The Red Sox had not recorded a three-game series sweep with three shutouts since Sept. 19-21, 1958 against the Washington Senators. ... Boston RHP Clay Buchholz threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Sunday. Lovullo said it’s “very doubtful” he will pitch in a game before the end of 2015. ... Lovullo also reflected on his time filling in for John Farrell, who is battling cancer. “The one little twist is that I have the final say, and that’s been the biggest adjustment,” he said. ... Boston named Larry Lucchino as president/CEO emeritus effective Oct. 16, when chief operating officer Sam Kennedy assumes the role of team president. Lucchino was honored in a pregame ceremony and threw out a ceremonial first pitch. ... Red Sox players greeted fans on the field before the game as part of “Fan Appreciation Month.”