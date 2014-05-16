Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Baltimore Orioles had some concerns at the back of the bullpen after a rough series against Detroit but appear to have settled some of those issues. The Orioles will try to take the first two in the series when they visit the Kansas City Royals in the second of a four-game set on Friday. Baltimore received 3 2/3 perfect innings from the bullpen in Thursday’s 2-1 series-opening victory and broke in a new closer.

Tommy Hunter was knocked around for four runs in his second straight blown save on Monday so the Orioles made a change on Thursday and gave the ball to left-hander Zach Britton in the ninth. The 26-year-old set down the side in order to earn his first save and cap off a performances from the bullpen in which four relievers combined to throw 35 of their 47 pitches for strikes. The letdown ended a three-game winning streak for the Royals, who sat Mike Moustakas against the left-handed starter after the struggling third baseman appeared to have a breakout in the previous game.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (3-2, 3.97 ERA) vs. Jeremy Guthrie (2-2, 4.80)

Tillman started the season strong with a total of two earned runs allowed in his first three starts but has since surrendered at least three runs in five straight turns, posting a 6.49 ERA over that span. The 26-year-old completed six innings only once in that stretch and issued five walks in as many innings in a loss to Houston on Sunday. Tillman is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in four career starts against Kansas City.

Guthrie is struggling to find consistency and was lit up for seven runs on eight hits - three home runs - in 4 2/3 innings at Seattle on Sunday. The former Oriole posted his best start in his previous turn, allowing one run in eight innings at San Diego on May 6. Guthrie has yet to lose to his former team and owns a 2-0 record with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Moustakas is 3-for-6 with a home run in his career against Tillman.

2. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz has homered in back-to-back games and has five RBIs in that span.

3. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis got Thursday off with a stiff neck and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Royals 4