Preview: Orioles at Royals

Nelson Cruz continues to be a very valuable late free-agent signing for the Baltimore Orioles while recording team highs in homers (12), RBIs (37) and runs (25). Cruz has knocked in seven of those runs in the last three games and looks to remain hot when the Orioles visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday after winning the first two in the series. Cruz boasts four of his team’s six RBIs the last two nights and Baltimore’s pitching has limited the Royals to one run and 12 hits.

The Orioles have won five straight on the road and nine of their last 12 after the 4-0 triumph Friday while the Royals are 6-9 in May. Kansas City’s offense has yet to get on track with a major league-low 18 homers and 157 runs – second to last in the American League. Royals designated hitter Billy Butler - a career .296 hitter - is only batting .226 with one blast and is 0-for-8 in the series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; MLB Network, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (2-3, 3.98 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-3, 1.96 ERA)

The Orioles had won three straight games with Norris on the mound before he gave up four runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings in a loss to Detroit on Monday. The Californian has been much better at home (24-20) than on the road (16-32) in his career. Alex Gordon is 3-for-3 against Norris, who did not get a decision after tossing six scoreless innings last season in his only career start versus Kansas City.

Duffy has allowed two runs, four hits and seven walks combined in his two starts in place of injured Bruce Chen, but was saddled with losses in both games. The 25-year-old is only 2-9 lifetime at home while winning seven of 11 decisions on the road. J.J. Hardy has a double and a walk in two at-bats versus Duffy, who yielded two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings over two outings (one start) against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has collected 50 hits – nine more than anyone else on the team – and is among the league leaders with 15 doubles.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 16-for-46 with four homers and eight RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak.

3. Kansas City’s pitchers have committed a major-league high 11 errors this season after RHP Jeremy Guthrie threw the ball away on a bunt Friday.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Orioles 4