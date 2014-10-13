Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Kansas City Royals spent 28 years watching the postseason from home, and now that they’ve gotten back, they just can’t lose. The Royals were forced to wait an extra day due to the rain but go for their seventh straight win this postseason and a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series when they host the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 on Tuesday. The Orioles have lost the battle of the bullpens in the first two games and will need to make some history in order to win the series.

No team ever has come back from a 2-0 deficit in the ALCS after losing the first two at home, a fact Baltimore has the talent to change. Adam Jones hit his first postseason homer in the Orioles’ 6-4 loss in Game 2 and insisted after the contest that the series was not over despite back-to-back late-inning meltdowns. If Baltimore hopes for a comeback, getting setup man Darren O’Day and closer Zach Britton on track would be one key, as the two have combined to allow four runs on four hits and three walks in the first two games.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (0-0, 12.27 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2014: 13-11, 4.13)

Chen was bailed out by the offense in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Detroit after allowing five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. The Taiwan native surrendered two or fewer earned runs in each of his final five regular-season turns and held Kansas City to three runs over 12 1/3 frames in two starts earlier in 2014. Chen yielded a pair of home runs in his ALDS start and was reached for 29 blasts in 32 regular-season outings.

Guthrie missed out on the fun in the wild-card game and the ALDS but gets the nod against his former team in Game 3. The veteran spent five seasons at the top of Baltimore’s staff without making the playoffs before leaving via free agency following the 2011 campaign. Guthrie finished the regular season strong, allowing a total of one earned run in 20 1/3 innings over his last three starts, but has not pitched since Sept. 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas is the first player in franchise history to homer in four straight playoff games.

2. Baltimore DH Nelson Cruz has recorded multiple hits in each of the first five games of the postseason.

3. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is 6-for-8 with four runs scored and an RBI in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Royals 2