Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are one win away from the World Series. The Royals will try to clinch their first pennant since 1985 and a sweep of the American League Championship Series when they host the Baltimore Orioles in Game 4 on Wednesday. Kansas City entered the series with a hot bullpen and continues to deploy that weapon in the ALCS while showing a much more balanced offense than it was given credit for prior to the series.

The Royals have gotten the home run when need and still able to manufacture runs, grabbing the win in Game 3 on the strength of an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly. The Orioles won 96 games in the regular season and swept the Detroit Tigers in the AL Division Series, but are having trouble coming up with the big hit against Kansas City and were limited to three hits in Tuesday’s 2-1 setback. “I always feel like we’re one win from getting the thing going the other way,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter told reporters after Game 3. “…We’re always one more opportunity away and that’s tomorrow.”

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (2014: 10-9, 3.23 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (0-0, 3.00)

Gonzalez was not needed in the three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Division Series and could have been skipped again due to Monday’s rainout, but gets his chance to start. The Mexico native allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his final eight regular-season turns and held Toronto scoreless over five innings in his last start Sept. 28. Gonzalez surrendered four runs – three earned – over six innings against Kansas City to suffer a loss April 27.

The Royals will stick with Vargas as well despite the rainout, saving James Shields for Game 5. Vargas was sharp against the Los Angeles Angels in the ALDS, yielding two runs on three hits in six innings without factoring in the decision in a game Kansas City went on to win 3-2 in 11 innings. Two of the hits the veteran surrendered were solo home runs, and he has yielded six blasts over his last five turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals’ seven straight wins to start the postseason ties the record set by the 2007 Colorado Rockies.

2. Baltimore is trying to become the second team in MLB history (Boston Red Sox, 2004) to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

3. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain is 8-for-12 with five runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Royals 2