Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Baltimore Orioles attempt to halt a four-game losing streak as they begin a seven-game road trip with the first of four against the American League-best Kansas City Royals on Monday. Baltimore finished 5-5 on its 10-game homestand, winning five of the first six contests before being swept of a four-game set by Minnesota.

The Orioles, who trail Texas by two games for the second AL wild card, suffered three straight one-run losses after being routed 15-2 in the series opener. Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-6 with three RBIs to help stake Baltimore to a 3-2 lead Sunday, but the bullpen allowed a run in the ninth inning and another in the 12th. Kansas City completed a 4-2 road trip by rallying for an 8-6 triumph at Boston on Sunday. Eric Hosmer delivered a two-out, two-run single in the ninth to tie it before Mike Moustakas capped a 3-for-5, four-RBI performance with a two-run double. The victory was the seventh in nine contests for the Royals, who own a comfortable 12 1/2-game lead over second-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (9-7, 3.97 ERA) vs. Royals RH Kris Medlen (1-0, 2.51)

Jimenez looks to last more than five innings as he vies for his second straight road win. The 31-year-old Dominican, who defeated the Angels in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, has lasted only five frames in each of his last two outings - both no-decisions at home. Jimenez is 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 11 career starts against Kansas City.

Medlen will be making his first start since 2013 with Atlanta as he returned from Tommy John surgery by making seven relief appearances. The 29-year-old Californian surrendered four runs over 3 1/3 innings in his season debut against Pittsburgh on July 20 but has worked 11 scoreless frames since. Medlen has faced Baltimore twice out of the bullpen in his career, allowing four runs on seven hits and six walks in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since the Royals swept the Orioles in last year’s AL Championship Series.

2. Hosmer has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 contests and hasn’t gone two games in a row without a hit since June 22 and 23 at Seattle.

3. Baltimore OF/INF Steve Pearce (oblique) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Sunday and could return during the Kansas City series.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Royals 4