Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Kansas City Royals seek their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game series. Kansas City has come from behind in each of its last two victories, with Mike Moustakas playing a major role in both.

The third baseman went 3-for-5 with four RBIs - including a key two-run double in the ninth inning - at Boston on Sunday before igniting a seven-run sixth in the opener versus Baltimore with his third homer in four contests. While the Royals increased their lead over second-place Minnesota in the American League Central to a whopping 13 games, the Orioles fell 2 1/2 games behind Texas for the second wild-card spot as their losing streak reached five contests. Despite the team’s struggles, Adam Jones is beginning to heat up at the plate, going 5-for-10 over the last two games. Kansas City has won five straight contests against Baltimore, including a four-game sweep in last year’s AL Championship Series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-9, 4.73 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.18)

Gonzalez’s winless drought reached five starts on Thursday, when he was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in five innings against Minnesota. The 31-year-old Mexican has not been victorious since July 25 at Tampa Bay, where he limited the Rays to one run and five hits over 7 2/3 frames. Gonzalez is 1-2 with a 4.82 ERA in three career outings versus Kansas City.

Duffy looks to avoid losing consecutive starts for the first time since dropping three straight from May 6-16. The 26-year-old Californian surrendered four runs and seven hits over five innings in a defeat at Boston on Thursday, ending his three-start unbeaten streak. Duffy has made three appearances (two starts) against Baltimore in his career, going 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles placed SS J.J. Hardy on the 15-day disabled list with a groin injury and activated OF Steve Pearce (oblique), who went 0-for-1 in the series opener.

2. The Royals lead the major leagues with a .283 average (395-for-1,391) with two outs.

3. Baltimore C Steve Clevenger, who went on paternity leave after Monday’s contest, is 13-for-32 (.406) during his eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Orioles 4