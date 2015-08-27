Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Baltimore Orioles have ended a six-game losing streak and attempt to split a four-game set with Kansas City when they visit the Royals on Thursday. Baltimore smashed five homers to account for all the runs in Wednesday’s 8-5 victory and sits two games behind the Minnesota Twins in the competition for the American League’s second wild card.

The Orioles witnessed a welcome sight while ending their season-worst skid - a home run from slugger Chris Davis. The first baseman had been homerless over the previous 10 games and hitless over the past four but went 2-for-4 with his 35th homer, second best in the majors. First-place Kansas City had a four-game winning streak halted and has dropped only five of its last 19 games. Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas homered for the fourth time during a seven-game hitting streak and is 11-for-27 with 10 RBIs and three doubles during the stretch.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (9-8, 4.51 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (8-7, 4.64)

Tillman won seven consecutive decisions before falling to Minnesota in his last turn when he gave up three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his previous eight starts before the outing against the Twins. Tillman is 2-2 with a 6.21 ERA in five career starts against Royals, and has struggled against designated hitter Kendrys Morales (5-for-9) and been taken deep three times by versatile Ben Zobrist, who is only 6-for-37 against him.

Ventura has won four straight decisions and five of his last six after struggling over the first half of the season. He has allowed three runs in 19 innings over his last three outings, including a victory over Boston on Saturday when he gave up one run and six hits in six innings. Ventura is 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore and has easily handled center fielder Adam Jones (0-for-7, three strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles LHP Zach Britton recorded the save Wednesday to reach 30 for the second straight season - he had 37 in 2014.

2. Kansas City RHP Greg Holland (sore arm) has pitched once since Aug. 18 but is expected to be available if the Royals face a save situation in the finale.

3. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado belted his 26th homer Wednesday, a two-run shot that ended an 11-game homerless drought.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Orioles 2