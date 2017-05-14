Preview: Orioles at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are clawing their way back into the American League Central race as they go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. The Royals have won five of the last six contests following a 10-20 start to the season and recorded one-run victories in the first two games of the series against the Orioles, who boast the second-most wins in the AL (22) but have dropped three straight.

Brandon Moss homered in both games of the series for Kansas City and teammate Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to nine straight (13-for-31), while Eric Hosmer is 4-for-6 in the series for the Royals. Kansas City’s Alex Gordon (groin) is day-to-day after missing the 4-3 victory Saturday and veteran Chris Young will start the finale for the Royals against fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman. Baltimore has lost each of the last three contests by a run, after running off six consecutive victories, to fall into a virtual tie with the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. Francisco Pena (two) and Chris Davis provided all of the Orioles' runs with homers Saturday, while slugger Mark Trumbo saw his eight-game hitting streak end by going 0-for-4 with two of Baltimore’s 15 strikeouts.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WJZ (Baltimore), MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-3, 6.63 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (0-0, 5.93)

Gausman comes in off only his second quality start in eight outings this season when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings to beat Washington on Monday. The 26-year-old LSU product threw 77 strikes in a season-high 116 pitches last time out, but opponents are batting .299 overall against him with 19 walks in 38 innings. Gausman will be facing Kansas City for the first time in his career, but Moss is 1-for-5 with a walk against him.

Young makes his second start of the season after getting knocked around for four runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts in three innings of a no-decision versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Princeton product made seven appearances in relief to open the season, giving up seven runs (five earned) over 10 2/3 innings. Manny Machado homered for his only hit in six at-bats against Young, who is 3-1 with a 3.41 ERA over six career games (five starts) versus the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop went 0-for-4 on Saturday to end a 26-game on-base streak.

2. Kansas City OF Jorge Soler had a pair of hits Saturday after starting his career with the team just 1-for-21.

3. Orioles C Welington Castillo (shoulder) could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday after beginning his rehab assignment Saturday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Royals 2