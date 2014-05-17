Orioles 4, Royals 0: Chris Tillman pitched his first career shutout and Nelson Cruz knocked in a pair of runs as visiting Baltimore edged Kansas City for the second straight night.

Tillman (4-2) won for the first time in four starts, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out three in 117 pitches. Chris Davis recorded a solo homer and a single while Steve Clevenger knocked in a run for Baltimore, which improved to 9-3 in its last 12 road games.

Norichika Aoki had a double for the Royals, who were shut out for the third time this season after losing 2-1 to the Orioles on Thursday. Kansas City’s Jeremy Guthrie (2-3) yielded four runs on eight hits over eight innings and has not earned a victory in his last seven starts.

Cruz’s run-scoring single bounced over leaping first baseman Eric Hosmer to open the scoring in the fourth inning and Clevenger’s RBI groundout gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead later in the frame. Tillman allowed a leadoff double to Aoki in the first and gave up only one more hit in the opening four innings.

Adam Jones reached on an infield hit, advanced to third on Davis’ single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cruz to extend the Orioles’ advantage to 3-0 in the sixth. Davis hammered a 2-1 pitch from Guthrie into the right-field bullpen in the eighth for his third homer to give Baltimore more cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cruz has seven RBIs in his last three games and leads the Orioles with 37 on the season. … Baltimore is 17-8 in night games and 5-10 during the day. … The Royals recalled RHP Casey Coleman from Triple-A Omaha and he pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Kansas City OF Justin Maxwell was designated for assignment to make room for Coleman.