Orioles at Royals, ppd: Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between Kansas City and visiting Baltimore was postponed due to rain.

The game, which was scheduled to begin at 8:07 p.m. ET, will be pushed back 24 hours to Tuesday while Game 4 will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. ET. A potential Game 5 would take place on Thursday at 4:07 p.m.

The Royals own a 2-0 lead in the series after taking the first two in Baltimore and are aiming for their first AL pennant since 1985. The Orioles, who last reached the World Series in 1983, are bidding to become the first team in LCS history to win a series after dropping the first two games at home.

Baltimore left-hander Wei-Yin Chen and Royals righty Jeremy Guthrie were scheduled to square off Monday and are expected to keep their spots in the rotation for Tuesday’s start.

“I know it’s disappointing, but in this scenario we want a game we know we can get through nine innings, hopefully play dry baseball, not risk player safety or uncomfortable fans,” Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball operations Peter Woodfork told reporters. “It’s a big day for Kansas City, a big day for Major League Baseball, but we’ll have to delay it until (Tuesday).”