Royals 4, Orioles 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs as the Kansas City Royals bested the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday.

Moustakas hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a run-producing double in the second.

Royals right-hander Chris Young (1-3) worked six impressive innings, striking out 10 and walking one. Young collected his first double-figure strikeout game since April 24, 2008, throwing 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

Manny Machado homered in the sixth off Young to prolong his hitting streak to 15 games, a career high and the longest in the majors this season.

Left-hander T.J. McFarland worked five scoreless innings in relief after Orioles starter Yovani Gallardo was pulled after two innings.

Luke Hochevar, Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis combined for three scoreless innings to preserve the lead after Young left. Davis is 7-for-7 in save opportunities after pitching a 1-2-3 ninth.

Gallardo was down 2-0 after two pitches, 3-0 before the first inning ended and gone after two innings.

Alcides Escobar began the first with an infield single and Moustakas hit Gallardo’s next offering out to center for his sixth home run of the season.

Lorenzo Cain singled on Gallardo’s third pitch and scored on Kendrys Morales’ double.

The Royals added a run in the second when Moustakas’ two-out double scored Escobar, who walked.

McFarland replaced Gallardo to start the third. Gallardo allowed four runs, five hits and a walk on 45 pitches.

Young, who had given up three runs at Houston and three runs at Oakland in the first inning in his previous two starts, allowed only one hit in the first three innings.

The Orioles got to Young for a run in the fourth when Mark Trumbo doubled to the left-field fence with two outs and scored on J.J. Hardy’s single to center.

NOTES: Baltimore LHP Brian Matusz, who is on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain, will likely be activated Saturday and return to the Orioles bullpen. ... Rookie RHP Tyler Wilson will make his first start Saturday after making five starts last season for Baltimore. With Wilson starting, RHP Vance Worley, who was 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts, will go to the bullpen. The Royals will counter with RHP Kris Medlen. ... The Royals entered Friday night with 12 steals in 14 attempts after swiping four bases Thursday against the Tigers. ... Orioles pitching coach Dave Wallace, who missed his fourth straight game for personal reasons, is expected to rejoin the club Saturday. ... The Royals are 0-for-10 with the bases loaded in the first 15 games.