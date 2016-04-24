Orioles 8, Royals 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie Tyler Wilson picked up a victory in his first start of the season, Chris Davis homered among his four hits, scored three runs and drove in two as the Baltimore Orioles crushed the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Saturday night.

Wilson was pulled after five innings plus one batter and 70 pitches, giving up three runs and six hits. He struck out two and walked none.

Davis’ four-hit game equaled his career best. His previous four-hit game was May 20, 2014, at Pittsburgh.

The Orioles’ 14-hit attack included two from Manny Machado, who has hit safely in the first 16 games this year. Adam Jones drew three walks and scored two runs and Mark Trumbo went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

The Orioles scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead, which included a Machado RBI double. Trumbo plopped a two-run, two-out single down the right-field line and Davis also contributed a RBI single.

Davis led off the second with a first-pitch home run, his sixth homer of the season. The Orioles added a run in the inning when Hyun Soo Kim’s two-out single scored J.J. Hardy, who walked. It was Kim’s first major league RBI.

The Royals tied the score at 2 in the bottom of the inning when Salvador Perez homered with Alex Gordon aboard.

The Orioles went ahead 3-2 in the third when Trumbo singled home Jones.

Royals right-hander Kris Medlen failed to make it out of the fourth and was charged with seven runs, nine hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 67 pitches, 38 for strikes.

In the fifth, Omar Infante doubled and scored on an Alcides Escobar ground-ball single to cut Baltimore’s lead to one run. The inning held the promise of more runs, but Mike Moustakas rolled into a double play.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo, who was removed from his Friday start with a stiff shoulder after two innings, was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder biceps tendinitis. Baltimore activated LHP Brian Matusz, who has been on the DL with a left intercostal strain. ... Hyun Soo Kim made his third start in left field for the Orioles. He had not played since he had a pinch-single on April 14. Joey Rickard moved to right and Mark Trumbo was the DH. ... Royals starting pitchers entered with a 2.85 ERA, which ranked second in the American League, and had allowed a league-low 76 hits. ... Orioles RHP Mike Wright and Royals RHP Yordano Ventura are the probables on Sunday for the series finale.