Royals win 1-0 after Duffy’s perfect start ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While Danny Duffy lost his perfect game after retiring the first 20 batters, the Kansas City Royals did not lose -- although the finish was somewhat stressful.

Duffy flirted with a perfect game before giving up a hit with two out in the seventh inning as the Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on Saturday night.

“I started to feel it in the seventh a little bit,” said Duffy, who was bidding to throw the fifth no-hitter and first perfect game in Royals history. “But I didn’t think about it because my job is to get outs.”

The seventh began with left-fielder Alex Gordon, a three-time Gold Glove winner, making a diving catch of right fielder Nick Markakis’ fly down the line. That drew a standing ovation for the announced Kauffman Stadium attendance of 24,064.

Moments later, Duffy’s perfect game ended with Adam Jones’ ground-ball single to center, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Jones said he did not gain satisfaction on breaking up the no-hitter.

“I don’t care about all of that,” Jones said. “I just don’t want to see it against my team. It doesn’t matter if we lose 1-0 or 50-1, they all stink.”

Duffy, who had retired 20 straight before Jones’ hit, received a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout after the inning ended.

“This bunch doesn’t panic,” Orioles acting manager John Russell said. “It’s not a panic mode with them. They kind of kid around with each other. They know sooner or later with our lineup somebody is going to get a hit. That’s the way we feel about it whether we get a get a hit or not. They don’t panic. They’ve always been that way.”

After left fielder Nelson Cruz led off the eighth with a line single to left, manager Ned Yost opted to replace Duffy with right-hander Wade Davis. Davis struck out shortstop J.J. Hardy and second baseman Jonathan Schoop and retired designated hitter Delmon Young on a fly to deep center to strand Cruz.

Duffy (2-4), who started the season with Triple-A Omaha and originally was used in relief after his April 12 promotion, threw 99 pitches, 67 for strikes, in seven-plus innings, walking none and striking out two.

In losing his first two starts, Duffy had walked seven in 10 innings.

“He gets through the fourth and the fifth and into the sixth and you think, ‘Boy, he’s got really, really good stuff,'” said Yost, who was ejected in the ninth for the first time this season.

Greg Holland preserved the victory with his 11th save in 12 opportunities, although he had to pitch out of a base-loaded jam. After walking Markakis, who moved to third on Machado’s single to right, Holland struck out Jones. Holland then walked first baseman Chris Davis on four pitches to load the bases for Cruz, who struck out.

“We found a way to get back in it in the ninth and had the right guys at the plate but just couldn’t come up with a base hit or a sacrifice fly,” Russell said. “We’re one swing from taking the lead. I’ll take my chances any night with those guys at the plate. We still found a way to make it interesting.”

Designated hitter Billy Butler snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a two-out, first-inning single to score right fielder Nori Aoki, who had an infield single and stole second for the only run that Orioles right-hander Bud Norris yielded in 7 1/3 innings.

“That was unbelievable,” Butler said of Duffy’s performance. “That gives you a glimpse of what he could be like every time out.”

Norris (2-4) gave up one run and four hits, walked one, hit a batter and struck out one, but he was the hard-luck loser.

“He (Duffy) was lights out,” Norris said. “He threw a great ball game against a good lineup. I‘m trying to match him frame for frame. He threw the ball outstanding, but I was right there with him to give our team a chance.”

Duffy, who was making only his third start of the season, had a three-ball count on just three hitters -- third baseman Manny Machado and Jones in the fourth and Davis to lead off the fifth.

Aoki, who had half of the Royals’ four hits, singled again with two out in the fifth and Escobar was hit by a pitch, but Norris snuffed out that threat by retiring Hosmer on a fly ball to Machado.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter attended daughter Allie’s graduation from SMU law school on Saturday and was not with the club. Bench coach Russell acted as the manager. Director of Player Development Brian Graham served as the bench coach. ... SS Alcides Escobar batted second for only the second time this season for the Royals. He had batted eighth or ninth in 36 games. ... Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who starts Sunday, is 2-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three May starts. ... The Orioles are 17-9 in night games, the best nocturnal record in the majors.