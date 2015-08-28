EditorsNote: updates stats in three-dot notes

Ventura, Royals stymie Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yordano Ventura hasn’t lost since July 20, and with the form he displayed Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore Orioles weren’t going to end that streak.

The Kansas City right-hander struck out 11 in six scoreless innings, left fielder Paulo Orlando homered, and the Royals beat the Orioles 5-3.

The Royals, who took three of four from the Orioles, have not lost a series since dropping two of three in Detroit on Aug. 4-6. Kansas City has won nine of its past 10 games against its 2014 American League Championship Series opponent.

Ventura (9-7) allowed two singles and four walks but needed 98 pitches to get through six scoreless innings.

“His curveball was excellent today, fastball up to a 100 miles per hour, great changeup,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “(His curveball) was the most consistent it’s looked. He was really consistent with it today.”

“Unbelievable,” third baseman Mike Moustakas said. “He’s commanding all his pitches, throwing 97, 99 miles an hour. Curveball’s good, changeup’s good. He walked a couple of guys early but continued to pitch out of jams and pitched really well.”

Kansas City opened the scoring in the fourth when Moustakas led off with a double and catcher Salvador Perez brought him home with a looping single to left.

Right fielder Alex Rios doubled to move Perez to third. Perez then scored on Orlando’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

“That’s the good thing about this team right now,” Yost said. “It’s a balanced attack. (Eric) Hosmer and (Lorenzo) Cain were hotter than firecrackers a week ago, and they’ve cooled off a bit, and now Moose and (Kendrys) Morales and Rios have picked up that slack. If you can keep two or three guys hot in your lineup, you’re going to score runs.”

Moustakas made it 3-0 in the fifth with an RBI single that drove in designated hitter Ben Zobrist.

“Moose has really been seeing the ball well,” Yost said. “Clutch hits, big hits, starting key rallies, finishing key rallies. He’s been really good for us.”

Moustakas said, “I‘m comfortable in the box and seeing the ball good right now and that’s all you can ask for. I‘m getting opportunities to drive guys in.”

Orlando, making just his second start since Aug. 21, connected in the sixth for his fifth home run of the season, a one-out solo shot off Chris Tillman, to improve the Royals’ advantage to 4-0.

“I just waited for a fastball,” Orlando said. “He threw me one down there, and I got a pretty good swing on it.”

Yost added, “He had some really good at-bats. A big sacrifice fly with runners at second and third, and then the big home run to give us the four-run lead. The thing about Paulo is that he’s a lot like Salvy (Perez). He’s dangerous. You just don’t know what’s going to happen because he’s got life in his bat. If you make a mistake, he can hit it a long way or drive it in a gap for a triple or a double. Every game, he finds a way to do something.”

Shortstop Ryan Flaherty put the Orioles on the board with a leadoff homer in the seventh, his second home run in two days and sixth of the year.

Moustakas capped the Royals’ scoring with a two-out single to center in the bottom of the seventh, bringing in pinch runner Eric Hosmer for a 5-1 lead.

The Orioles cut their deficit to 5-3 in the ninth on doubles by second baseman Jonathan Schoop and catcher Caleb Joseph and an RBI single by third baseman Manny Machado against Royals right-hander Greg Holland, who got center fielder Gerardo Parra to ground out to end the threat.

Baltimore’s starting lineup combined to go 4-for-31 with 13 strikeouts and was 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Tillman (9-9), who had a 12-game unbeaten streak snapped in his previous start, went six innings, allowing nine hits and four runs with one walk and one strikeout.

“Overall, I think our game plan coming in was to keep the ball on the ground, and for the most part, that’s what we did,” Tillman said. “I made some mistakes that they were able to hit the ball hard. They’ve got a great lineup. They battle and they wait ‘til the pitcher makes a mistake.”

Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones left the game in the third with an apparent shoulder injury after running into the left-center field wall in the first inning.

“He’ll see the doctor in the morning in Texas,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I‘m not sure what time that will be. He’ll get looked at tomorrow, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

“Nothing’s wrong with me,” Jones said after having X-rays. “I’ll probably play tomorrow. I just didn’t feel myself. There’s no point in me not feeling myself. We’ve got a great team, we’ve got great guys that can go in there, filling in. I‘m not going to be out there when I‘m not feeling myself. I feel great.”

NOTES: Orioles LHP Zach Britton leads major league relievers in ground-ball percentage (.795) and ground-ball/fly-ball ratio (8.75). ... Royals RHP Yordano Ventura is unbeaten (5-0) in his past seven starts while limiting opponents to a .212 average (35-for-165). ... Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer, who appeared as a sub Thursday, is hitless in his past three games and nine at-bats. It is the first time since June 23-24 at Seattle that Hosmer failed to record a hit in consecutive games. ... Before going 0-for-5 Thursday, Baltimore RF Gerardo Parra was hitting .340 (89-for-262) since June 11, which led all major league hitters (minimum 215 plate appearances). ... Orioles 3B Manny Machado has hits in 59 of his past 73 games, batting .318 (94-for-296) with 30 walks, 15 doubles, 18 homers, 41 RBIs, 49 runs and eight stolen bases in that span. ... CF Lorenzo Cain has hits in 11 of his last 12 games at Kauffman Stadium. He didn’t play Thursday.