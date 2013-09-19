Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

With Wilson Betemit’s departure, the Orioles need for a new designated hitter is glaring.

Betemit was brought in with the intent to play first base and platoon at designated hitter, while also offering a worst-case scenario at third base. He was designated for assignment on Monday after a disappointing 2013, which began with a serious knee injury.

The Orioles have some options internally. Regardless of how the club moves forward with the position for the rest of 2013, however, one thing is for certain -- the Orioles will need better production out of the DH slot in 2014.

Four candidates on the current roster could provide a platoon in 2014 if they return, including current designated hitters Danny Valencia, Henry Urrutia and Michael Morse. Add to the mix second baseman Brian Roberts, who seemed destined to depart at the end of the year without an offer for 2014, but has since played his way into a discussion.

Buck Showalter prefers to go the less traditional route with the designated hitter slot -- using it to rest veterans and to keep a rotation of part-time players fresh.

Valencia, who spent most of the 2013 season in the minors, seems to have established himself as the primary designated hitter for the remainder of the year. His hot bat has kept Morse on the bench.

Morse hasn’t produced a great deal since joining the Orioles last month, and Urrutia hasn’t proven much aside from an ability to hit singles to the opposite field. Roberts remains a question mark after four injury-riddled years.

Valencia may be the club’s best internal option heading into 2014. But look for the Orioles to seek another bat in free agency.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-70

STREAK: Won three

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Orioles (Chris Tillman, 16-6, 3.70) at Red Sox (John Lackey, 9-12, 3.56)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis, who broke the club record with his 51st homer Tuesday night, was 0-for-5 and the top four hitters in the Orioles lineup were a combined 0-for-20 with eight strikeouts when Davis delivered the winning two-run single Wednesday night. The RBIs were his 133rd and 134th of the season. “Any time you’re in a game like that you want to be the guy to get the hit; whether it’s a squibber up the middle or a home run, or whatever it is, I think it’s just ... you can feel the intensity with both teams going out there trying to get a run. I’ll take it however I can get it,” Davis said.

--RHP Jim Johnson capped another outstanding effort by the Baltimore bullpen. Starter Wei-Yin Chen lasting just 5 2/3 innings, but the pen shut the Red Sox down for the rest of the game. Johnson converted his major league-leading 47th save. He is 13-for-13 and hasn’t allowed a run to the Red Sox in 15 appearances against the club since last June 6.

-RH Kevin Gausman was part of the huge relief performance by the bullpen Wednesday night. He pitched two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who gave up eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 inning the last time he pitched at Fenway Park (Aug. 27) lasted 5 2/3 innings Wednesday night. He was on the ropes more than once and gave up 11 hits, including three in the sixth inning. He left in favor of Francisco Rodriguez, who got out of the inning with runners on first and second, giving Chen a no-decision.

--RHP Bud Norris, out with an elbow problem, hopes to return to pitch an important game against Tampa Bay Saturday. “It’s a hard one to toy with, especially this late in the year and how I’ve been feeling, but I came over [from Houston] for a reason,” Norris said. “I want to pitch and be on the field. ... That’s what I’ve been dreaming of doing for four years in the big leagues, make a postseason run. But I have to take it day-by-day and be smart about it for the long-term reasons and short-term reasons, too.”

--SS J.J. Hardy has to hope Jake Peavy doesn’t pitch for the Red Sox when Boston visits Baltimore to close out the regular season. Hardy went 0-for-3 against Peavy Wednesday night and is 1-for-17 against him lifetime. But Hardy did start the winning rally on Wednesday with a one-out single.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was scheduled to miss a start with a right groin strain that knocked him out of his last start, has progressed well and could pitch in Norris’ spot Saturday if needed. “That was encouraging; I didn’t expect that,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ll leave him alone again today and make a decision tomorrow on Saturday, whether it will be Miggy, Bud or someone else. I think tomorrow we’ll have all the information that we need.”

--RHP Chris Tillman, a 16-game winner, closes the three-game series in Boston Thursday night. He will face the Red Sox for the fifth time this season, and he is 3-0 with a no-decision and 1.48 ERA against Boston this season (4-1 lifetime, 1-0 with a 1.93 at Fenway). He is 1-2 in September thus far.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you’re in a game like that you want to be the guy to get the hit; whether it’s a squibber up the middle or a home run, or whatever it is.” -- 1B Chris Davis, on his game-winning hit against Boston on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Steve Pearce (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 28. Pearce also missed time in June and July with discomfort in his wrists. He received a cortisone shot on Sept. 6 and began hitting off a tee. He was activated Sept. 17.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (grade 1 groin strain) was hurt Sept. 15. He will miss his next start, though his status wasn’t immediately known.

--OF Nate McLouth (sore right knee) left the Sept. 15 game. He should be fine to play Sept. 17 after the Orioles’ day off.

--RHP Bud Norris (sore elbow) was shut down for the Toronto series Sept. 13-15. “We’ll see how it develops,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We want to back off and treat it. ... I think it would be best to stay away from all the work that starting pitchers do to get ready for their fifth day and just let it quiet down.” He threw a side session Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. He could make the start on Sept. 21.

--RHP Darren O‘Day (finger numbness) is out for the foreseeable future. He underwent tests Sept. 12 and had two injections that is hoped will help with numbness and tingling in his fingers. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said if all goes well, O‘Day possibly could rejoin the team when it arrives in Tampa Bay on Sept. 20 for a four-game series. He threw a side session in Sarasota, Fla. on Sept. 17. He threw only fastballs and should progress to breaking balls soon.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Troy Patton

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Josh Stinson

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jason Hammel

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Chris Snyder

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Brian Roberts

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Alexi Casilla

INF Jonathan Schoop

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF Nate McLouth

OF Danny Valencia

OF Henry Urrutia

OF Chris Dickerson

OF/1B Steve Pearce