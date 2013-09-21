Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Chris Davis might have a legitimate case for the American League Most Valuable Player award.

The slugger, who set a franchise record with his 51st home run of the season in Boston, leads the American League in home runs and. He’s well behind 2012 Triple Crown slugger Miguel Cabrera in the chase for a batting title, and after Friday’s 18-inning marathon loss to Tampa, Davis’ 134 RBIs trail Cabrera by one.

Cabrera, though, might not bring as much value to his club as Davis does to his.

The athletic slugger has turned himself into a very capable fielder in his first full season at first base. Entering the year, how Davis would handle the full defensive load was a question mark. He’s completely erased whatever doubt lingered.

Then there are the home runs.

“I‘m going to run out of adjectives for what he’s done,” manager Buck Showalter said in Boston after Davis belted No. 51.

Davis has stabilized the infield for a stellar set of defenders. But he’s also provided protection to some young and vulnerable bats -- namely Adam Jones and Manny Machado.

As the go-to guy in a lineup of young stars, Davis is becoming a clutch bat, as well.

Because he’s not on pace to challenge the long-time mark of 61 home runs any longer, the buzz surrounding Davis has quieted some. But he has a chance to make things a little louder in Baltimore, and help the Orioles back to the postseason for a second straight year.

If he can do that, there are certainly some voters who will be listing Davis first on the MVP ballot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-72

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Orioles (TBA) vs. Rays (RH Alex Cobb, 9-3, 3.02).

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters caught all 18 innings of Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Wieters went 2-for-7 with a sixth-inning double. He scored a run.

--1B Chris Davis went 1-for-6, stole his fourth base of the season, but committed a costly error on Friday in a 5-4 loss in 18 innings at Tropicana Field. Davis allowed a Matt Joyce grounder under his glove in the first inning, muffing a potential inning-ending double play. Davis has two errors in his last two game after committing two in the previous 96.

--3B Manny Machado batted leadoff for the first time in his career on Friday in a 5-4, 18-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field. The move was part of an attempt to invigorate the stale Orioles lineup. CF Adam Jones hit n the second hole for the first time since 2011 and DH Danny Valencia hit cleanup for the first time as an Oriole. Machado went 1-for-7 and scored a run.

--CF Adam Jones went 2-for-8 with a double on Friday in a 5-4 loss to the Tamp Bay Rays in 18 innings at Tropicana Field. Jones tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning when Rays 3B Evan Longoria was unable to bare hand his chopper up the line. His throw home in the 18th was too late to stop the speedy Desmond Jennings from scoring the game-winner.

--RHP Jason Hammel (5-8, 5.07) allowed two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts on Friday in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in 18 innings at Tropicana Field. Hammel allowed two runs in the first and was victimized by a costly error when first baseman Chris Davis allowed a Matt Joyce grounder to roll between his legs, turning a potential inning-ending double play grounder into a run-producing play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t get key hits. I don’t really think we got so many hits after the ninth inning so we’ve got to just put this game aside and come back tomorrow.” -- 3B Manny Machado, after the Orioles compiled 12 hits and lost 5-4 to the Rays in 18 innings on Friday night. Machado went 1-for-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (grade 1 groin strain) was hurt Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 19, and he could start Sept. 21 in Tampa Bay.

--RHP Bud Norris (sore right elbow) was shut down for the Toronto series Sept. 13-15. He threw a side session Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. He could make the start Sept. 21.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Troy Patton

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Josh Stinson

RHP Steve Johnson

RHP Jason Hammel

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Chris Snyder

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Brian Roberts

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Alexi Casilla

INF Jonathan Schoop

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF Nate McLouth

OF Danny Valencia

OF Henry Urrutia

OF Chris Dickerson

OF/1B Steve Pearce