Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

It seems nothing is going right for the Orioles, losers of five straight after Monday’s 5-4 loss at Tampa Bay.

The plunge in the standings seemingly put them out of playoff contention in September, but the biggest loss may be All-Star third baseman Manny Machado. Machado left Monday’s loss on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to b e a significant knee injury while beating out a ground ball for an infield single.

Machada had an X-ray taken at the stadium in Tampa Bay before getting on a plane to Baltimore. He will have a MRI on his knee Tuesday morning, after which an official announcement is expected.

At minimum, he is expected to miss the final six games of the season.

“It’s potentially an injury that, you would think it would (end his season), just from the early reports,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter told the Baltimore Sun. “But let’s get everything in. But it certainly doesn’t look very promising right now.”

Later in Monday’s game, Orioles second baseman Alexi Casilla also had to leave after colliding with right fielder Nick Markakis while attempting to make a diving catch. Casilla will undergo a CT scan to determine whether he suffered a concussion.

“I‘m not a doctor or anything, but when he was out there I could have sworn he was knocked out,” Markakis told the Sun. “It was just bang-bang. Me coming full speed. Him coming full speed. It was like trying to stop a train on a dime. It’s tough. I‘m just glad he is OK. He got banged up a little bit, but when it’s all said and done, if he’s OK, that’s all that really matters.”

The 21-year-old Machado played in every game this season -- 156 -- and every game since being recalled from the minors in August 2012. Coming into Monday’s game, he was batting .282 with 14 home runs and a league-leading 51 doubles. His 663 at-bats lead the league as does his 706 plate appearances.

Casilla, 29, is batting .214 with one home run and nine stolen bases in 62 games this season.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-75

STREAK: Lost five

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Blue Jays (Todd Redmond, 4-2, 3.82) vs. Orioles (Chris Tillman, 16-7, 3.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis hit his American League-leading 52nd home run Monday in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Davis mashed a Chris Archer pitch that hung over the plate out to dead center for a two-run shot. Davis had not hit a homer since Sept. 17. Of the 52 he has hit this season, 38 have been up the middle or to the opposite (left) field, according to Baseball Reference.

--SS Manny Machado appeared to suffer a left knee injury stepping awkwardly on first base running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. The All-Star’s knee appeared to buckle inward and he went immediately to the dirt. He was removed from the field on a cart. Manager Buck Showalter said there was no word on Machado because “somehow they couldn’t get the film developed here in Tampa.” He rebuked what he considered an expected negative outcome and said “I think he’ll play again for the Baltimore Orioles at a very high level.”

--RHP Wei-Yin Chen allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. He struck out four. It was just the fourth start of his career shorter than six innings. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 41 of 54 career starts.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (6-5) allowed a game-ending homer to James Loney in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday. Three of his losses have come on walk-off homers, two against the Rays.

--RHP Chris Tillman (16-7, 3.70) is expected to make his 32nd start of the season Tuesday when the Baltimore Orioles open a three-game series against Toronto at Oriole Park. Tillman is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts against Toronto this year. In two home starts against the Jays, he is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We started off real good on the road trip and then ran into some problems here. Most of that’s got to do with Tampa. They played really well. It’s frustrating because our guys really left it out on the field.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (ankle) is expected to make his next start Sept. 24. He threw a side session Sept. 22.

--RHP Bud Norris (sore right elbow) was shut down for the Toronto series Sept. 13-15. He threw a side session Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. He is tentatively scheduled to start Sept. 25 despite receiving treatment for his elbow.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Troy Patton

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Josh Stinson

RHP Steve Johnson

LHP Mike Belfiore

LHP Zach Britton

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Chris Snyder

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Brian Roberts

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Alexi Casilla

INF Jonathan Schoop

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF Nate McLouth

OF Danny Valencia

OF Henry Urrutia

OF Chris Dickerson

OF/1B Steve Pearce