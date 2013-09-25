Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Amid a horror story of a 24-hour stretch, the Orioles were greeted with a best-case scenario.

Star third baseman Manny Machado, who went down in a heap on Sunday afternoon, writhing in pain on the Tropicana Field dirt, had suffered a minor tear in his knee. An MRI revealed that it was merely a torn medial patellofemoral ligament -- located in his left kneecap.

Fearing the worst, the Orioles fan base -- already reeling from a four-game sweep at Tampa Bay -- could breathe easy knowing Machado, 21, could avoid surgery altogether.

Machado will be shut down for six-to-eight weeks, and could be ready for spring training.

It was the best possible news on a day when the club officially was eliminated from postseason contention with their 10-inning 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Machado will require rehab, but for the time being will avoid surgery. He intends to seek a second opinion on the knee -- which he injured while with Class A Delmarva in 2011.

The injury is a sign of instability in the knee, according to team officials.

In the short term, the Orioles likely will use Ryan Flaherty on most nights at third base, though Danny Valencia could see some playing time there, too. In a long-term view, the Orioles should have their All-Star back at third base again in 2014.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-76

STREAK: Lost six

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Blue Jays (Esmil Rogers, 5-8, 4.52) at Orioles (Bud Norris, 10-12, 4.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Alexi Casilla was still trying to get everything in place before Tuesday’s game, one day after he was injured in a frightening collision with RF Nick Markakis Monday in Tampa Bay. Casilla tried to make a diving catch and his head collided with Markakis’ thigh/leg. Casilla had a CT scan down in Florida and did fly back with the team but said he’s forgotten much of the incident. “I‘m just putting my mind together,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t remember things.”

--RHP Bud Norris last pitched in Friday’s 18-inning marathon loss in Tampa Bay. He came on in relief and took the loss in that game. Toronto is one of three teams in the major leagues Norris hasn’t faced.

--3B Manny Machado’s knee injury isn’t as bad as many feared. The Orioles said before Tuesday’s game that he suffered a torn medial patellofemoral ligament and will treat it conservatively -- with rest, rehab and strengthening exercises. They estimate the recovery time at 6-to-8 weeks and said Machado should be ready for spring training. “It’s good news for the clubhouse, as much for the person as for the team. They’ve all come to really respect Manny and the way he’s carried himself this year,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Machado got a standing ovation from the crowd when shown on the video scoreboard during the fifth inning.

--LF Nate McLouth’s second-inning homer in Tuesday’s loss was the 100th of his career. Plus, it came two pitches after 2B Brian Roberts hit a solo homer. That was the fifth time this season that the Orioles have hit back-to-back homers.

--RHP Chris Tillman suffered another hard-luck no-decision. He held the Blue Jays to one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and only one walk in seven innings. He left with a 2-1 lead, but the Orioles couldn’t hold it on the night when they were eliminated from postseason contention. “Personally, I think it’s been a long year,” Tillman said. “We worked hard and we grinded it out. It is disappointing. It’s tough, but at the same time we played a lot of good baseball.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of good baseball ahead for this team and this organization. Tonight was a call here and there, a great pitch that the baseball gods didn’t shine on us. They got a couple that found holes and we had some situations where we could have expanded the lead and we didn‘t.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after Tuesday’s 3-2 loss in 10 innings to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Alexi Casilla (head) was experiencing concussion symptoms after a collision with RF Nick Markakis on Sept. 22. He experienced dizziness and didn’t remember the incident, and was sensitive to light on Sept. 24.

--RHP Chris Tillman (ankle) made his next start Sept. 24. He threw a side session Sept. 22.

--RHP Bud Norris (sore right elbow) was shut down for the Toronto series Sept. 13-15. He threw a side session Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. He is scheduled to start Sept. 25 despite receiving treatment for his elbow.

--3B Wilson Betemit was released by the Orioles. He had been designated for assignment Sept. 16. In six games with the Orioles, Betemit was 0-for-10 with three strikeouts. Betemit had made his first start of the season Aug. 28 after a stint on the 60-day disabled list with a right knee ligament sprain.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Troy Patton

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Josh Stinson

RHP Steve Johnson

LHP Mike Belfiore

LHP Zach Britton

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Chris Snyder

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Brian Roberts

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Alexi Casilla

INF Jonathan Schoop

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF Nate McLouth

OF Danny Valencia

OF Henry Urrutia

OF Chris Dickerson

OF/1B Steve Pearce