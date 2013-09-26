Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

The Orioles may not have been able to secure their second straight playoff berth, but there are a slew of positives to take away from the 2013 season.

Among them: Chris Tillman.

The franchised starved for starting pitching over the past decade-plus got a break-out campaign from right-hander Chris Tillman, who was in line for a 17th win on Tuesday until the Blue Jays tied the game in the eighth. He finished with a no decision.

Tillman, in what might have been his final start of the season, struck out nine and allowed just one run on five hits and a walk in seven innings. He’s scheduled to throw on Sunday, but may wind up being scratched because of his workload.

Tillman reached the 200 inning mark for the season when he finished the sixth on Tuesday.

The tall righty will have doubled his career high for games and more than doubled his mark for innings pitched. He became a workhorse this season, tossing more than 105 pitches per outing on average, and giving the club one complete game. He also earned an all-star game appearance in July.

Alongside Wei-Yin Chen and Kevin Gausman, Tillman provides some hope for a talented rotation going forward.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-76

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Blue Jays (Buehrle, 12-9, 4.09) at Orioles (Gonzalez, 10-8, 3.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado was placed on the 60-disabled list Wednesday with a torn ligament in his left knee that he suffered Monday against the Rays after running to first base. However, the injury was not as bad as expected because there is no apparent injury to his ACL or MCL. Machado could begin running in six to eight weeks. “Obviously, when it first happened, it was a terrifying moment for myself, all of the fans and my teammates,” Machado said at a news conference Wednesday. “It wasn’t fun. But we got the results yesterday and it was much better than what we expected.” Machado was an All-Star this season and ended the year batting .283 with 14 homers and 71 RBIs. He led the American League with 51 doubles.

--2B Jonathan Schoop made his his major league debut Wednesday against Toronto. “[Schoop] wants to be a contributor up here at some point,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s a good spot for him.” Schoop picked up his first major league hit and home run in the 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

--CF Jason Pridie got the start in center field Wednesday against the Blue Jays just hours after being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk. He took the place of Adam Jones, who had started every game for the past two years and had been in the lineup 322 consecutive times. Third baseman Manny Machado was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Pridie, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

--C Steve Clevenger got the start Wednesday against Toronto in place of Matt Wieters. Clevenger was acquired from the Chicago Cubs along with Scott Feldman on July 2 and grew up just miles from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. “First time I will play in Camden Yards besides in high school. It will be fun and exciting,” said Clevenger before the game. He finished 1-for-4.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who will start the series finale Thursday against the Blue Jays, took the loss in his most previous outing Saturday against the Rays. He allowed three runs on two hits with a career-high five walks. Prior to that start, Gonzalez was forced to leave the game Sep. 15 against Toronto in the sixth inning with a groin strain. Gonzalez is 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.

--RHP Chris Tillman will start the Orioles final game of the season Sunday against the Red Sox. Tillman led the Orioles with 17 wins this season. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he approached Tillman during warmups Tuesday and asked if he would be able to throw Sunday. “I didn’t want to spring it on him,” Showalter said. Tillman said he’d be ready.

--OF Chris Dickerson had an MRI on his right hamstring Wednesday. The results were not immediately available. Dickerson batted .238 with four homers and 13 RBI in 56 games this season.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada likely won’t be recalled by the Orioles for the final series of the season this weekend against the Red Sox, manager Buck Showalter said. Wada underwent Tommy John surgery last year and was inconsistent with his return to the minors this season. He was 5-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Norfolk.

--IF Ryan Flaherty got the start at third base Wednesday against Toronto and had his best offensive night of the season. Flaherty homered twice, increasing his total to 10 on the season, and had a season-high four RBI. “It’s fun,” Flaherty said. “Obviously, you wish the circumstances were a little different than they are.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll play baseball and whenever they need me, I’ll be there. Whatever position they need, I’ll work. If you put me at third base, shortstop or left field, I feel comfortable. I‘m not worried about it.” -- Rookie Jonathan Schoop, who started at second base and had two hits, including a homer, in his Major League debut on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Dickerson had an MRI on his right hamstring Wednesday. The results were not immediately available.

--2B Alexi Casilla (head) was experiencing concussion symptoms after a collision with RF Nick Markakis on Sept. 22. He experienced dizziness and didn’t remember the incident, and was sensitive to light Sept. 24.

--RHP Bud Norris (sore right elbow) was shut down for the Toronto series Sept. 13-15. He threw a side session Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. He is scheduled to start Sept. 25 despite receiving treatment for his elbow.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Troy Patton

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Josh Stinson

RHP Steve Johnson

LHP Mike Belfiore

LHP Zach Britton

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Chris Snyder

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Brian Roberts

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Alexi Casilla

INF Jonathan Schoop

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Morse

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF Nate McLouth

OF Danny Valencia

OF Henry Urrutia

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Jason Pridie

OF/1B Steve Pearce