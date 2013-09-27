Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

The Orioles pulled off a rare feat on Thursday.

They won a one-run game.

A quality start from Miguel Gonzalez and a 48th save for closer Jim Johnson were to thank for the 3-2 victory.

Baltimore has struggled mightily to win tight games in 2013, and the club’s inability to win one-run games may be the biggest reason they fell short of the postseason.

The win was just the fourth in the past 19 one-run games for the Orioles. A year ago, they were 29-9 in games decided by a run. This season, they’re 18-31.

The Orioles weren’t going to replicate last year’s league-best pace in tight contests without luck. It turns out, they needed luck and a solid bullpen.

Strong bullpens don’t often carry over from year to year in the majors, and manager Buck Showalter saw that in 2013. Pedro Strop faltered, Darren O‘Day wore down and Jim Johnson was far from the All-Star version of himself.

Orioles fans can hope that 2012 and 2013 represented the polar extremes -- and that 2014 sees the club even-out in one-run games and reach the playoffs. More quality starts and clean relief outings would certainly help.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-76

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 11-1, 1.60) at Orioles (Scott Feldman, 5-5, 3.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez turned in what might have been his best start in his final start of the season Thursday night. He gave up just one run on two hits in seven innings in the 3-2 win over the Jays and finish 11-8 for the season. “It was great,” Gonzalez said. “I was commanding my fastball and my splitter. I threw enough off-speed for strikes for them to swing at and we finished strong.”

--C Matt Wieters drove in two runs Thursday. His solo homer in the second tied the game at 1-1, and he added a sacrifice fly for an insurance run in the fourth inning that gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead. Wieters leads the majors with 12 sacrifice flies. “It’s a cool stat to lead the league in, I guess,” he said. “Any time you get a man on third with less than two outs, you feel like it’s your job to get them in.”

--1B Chris Davis has been bothered by a sore foot lately, and manager Buck Showalter held him out Thursday. But the Orioles are hoping to have him back Friday for the series opener with Boston, the final series of the season for both. “We’ll take it day to day, see how he feels in the morning,” Showalter said. “He did tell me in the eighth or ninth inning that this sitting stuff, he didn’t like it too much.”

--RHP Jim Johnson earned his 48th save. He gave up a single in the ninth and closed the game with little trouble. He needs two more saves to become just the second reliever in major league history to save 50 games in consecutive seasons. Eric Gagne (2002, 2003) is the other. Johnson has posted 99 saves during the last two years.

--RHP Scott Feldman has been one of the top Orioles pitchers of late, pitching consistently and getting deeper into games. He’s 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA vs. the Red Sox in 10 career games, four of which were starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good. You like to leave a good taste in your mouth, and it’s a reminder to everybody of how good he’s been for us -- and hopefully will be again. He was good.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who gave up one unearned run and two hits through seven innings Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Davis (sore right foot) was held out of the lineup Sept. 26, but the Orioles are hoping to have him back Sept. 27.

--OF Chris Dickerson (torn right hamstring) likely will sit out the remainder of the season.

--2B Alexi Casilla (head) was experiencing concussion symptoms after a collision with RF Nick Markakis on Sept. 23. He did not play Sept. 24-26 and likely will sit out the remainder of the season.

--3B Manny Machado (torn ligament in left knee) went on the 60-disabled list retroactive to Sept. 24. He won’t undergo surgery, and he might be able to resume running in November.

--RHP Bud Norris (sore right elbow) was shut down for the Toronto series Sept. 13-15. He threw a side session Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. He is scheduled to start Sept. 25 despite receiving treatment for his elbow.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Scott Feldman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Francisco Rodriguez

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Troy Patton

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Josh Stinson

RHP Steve Johnson

LHP Mike Belfiore

LHP Zach Britton

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Chris Snyder

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Brian Roberts

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Alexi Casilla

INF Jonathan Schoop

INF Dan Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nate McLouth

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Morse

OF Danny Valencia

OF Henry Urrutia

OF Chris Dickerson

OF Jason Pridie

OF/1B Steve Pearce