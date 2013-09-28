Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Danny Valencia has played his way into the Orioles’ plans for 2014.

Having spent the majority of 2013 in Triple-A Norfolk, Valencia is playing as if he needed to make up for lost time.

Batting third for just the second time in his career on Thursday, Valencia knocked a key double.

The journeyman was batting .296 with eight homers, 13 doubles and 22 RBIs in 48 games through Thursday then added a hit as a pinch hitter in Friday’s 12-3 loss to the Red Sox.

With the ability to hit lefties like they’re throwing batting practice, Valencia provides manager Buck Showalter with a valuable right-handed bat.

He’s also versatile. Valencia can play third base -- where he likely will play out the remainder of 2013 -- and first base, as well as serving as a designated hitter. He provides some insurance at third base in particular, with Manny Machado’s availability for the start of 2014 in question.

Valencia also fits the roster well, providing a right-handed complement to infielder Ryan Flaherty’s left-handed bat.

With Brian Roberts an impending free agent, the club’s biggest question mark among positions may be second base. Locking down third base in the event Machado isn’t immediately ready would be a wise move.

More than many of the club’s in-house options, Valencia fits. His performance in the second half should earn him the benefit of the doubt.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-77

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Red Sox (Jon Lester, 15-8, 3.67) at Orioles (Wei-Yin Chen, 7-7, 4.03)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s series finale with the Blue Jays due to a sore foot. He hit his 53rd home run of the season and drove in one run with that homer, giving him 138 RBIs this season. Davis also set a club record for most homers in Baltimore (28), breaking Frank Robinson’s old record that was set at Memorial Stadium in 1966.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA versus the Red Sox during his two years in the major leagues. He’s pitched against them in Baltimore just once, last year, and got the win after giving up one run in six innings.

--RHP Scott Feldman ended the season on a very rough note as Boston banged him around for eight runs on eight hits in just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs in the first inning as the Red Sox hit several balls very hard. “Just wasn’t very good. It seemed like I made a lot of mistakes, behind in the count, and they hit them. Any time I made a mistake, they pretty much put the good part of the bat on it, and hit it pretty well,” Feldman said.

--RHP Jim Johnson is wanted once again by the Orioles. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the team will tender Johnson a contract for next season. Executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said in The Sun that “I think that Johnson has established himself as a top closer in the big leagues when you look at the top savers in the league. He is right up there.”

--CF Adam Jones belted a two-run homer in the third inning off RHP Clay Buchholz. For Jones, that was home-run number 33, a career high, but he wasn’t all that interested in stats after the game. “We wanted to win the game. Individual accolades, cool, but I‘m a team guy and we lost,” Jones said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s solid (but) tonight wasn’t the night, though, and that’s frustrating for him. I would have liked for him to finish the season on a note that’s more indicative of how he’s pitched this year.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Scott Feldman, who surrendered eight runs on eight hits in just 2 1/3 innings in Friday’s 12-3 loss to the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Davis (sore right foot) was held out of the lineup Sept. 26, but he returned Sept. 27.

--OF Chris Dickerson (torn right hamstring) last played Sept. 22. He likely will sit out the remainder of the season.

--2B Alexi Casilla (head) was experiencing concussion symptoms after a collision with RF Nick Markakis on Sept. 23. He did not play Sept. 24-27 and likely will sit out the remainder of the season.

--3B Manny Machado (torn ligament in left knee) went on the 60-disabled list retroactive to Sept. 24. He won’t undergo surgery, and he might be able to resume running in November.

--LF Nolan Reimold (nerve inflammation in spine) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 23 to help correct the unsuccessful spinal fusion he underwent last June. He’s likely not going to be at full strength for spring training 2014.

--RHP Eric Beaulac (torn labrum in right hip) had his contract purchased from Double-A Bowie on Aug. 31, and he was immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list.

