Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When Nelson Cruz signed with the Orioles late in the offseason, he immediately felt at home with his new teammates.

The outfielder/designated hitter served a 50-game suspension last year for violating baseball’s drug policy, and there were some questions about what type of reception he might receive at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The fans, however, immediately embraced him, chanting “Cruuuuz” each time he came to the plate on Opening Day. Cruz responded with a game-winning homer.

“I think in today’s world, none of us would like to have our lives judged by our worst decision -- including me,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Cruz electrified the home crowd again Thursday by hitting another towering shot off Boston Red Sox right-hander John Lackey in the second game of the series, which Baltimore lost 6-2.

Cruz signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Baltimore in the offseason, and it appears to be money well spent by the Orioles.

Even though the season is early, Cruz looks as if he could become a major cog in a fierce lineup that includes first baseman Chris Davis, who led the majors in homers last season, and center fielder Adam Jones, who also is capable of hitting 30 home runs.

“Always when you are in a new place, new teammates, you want to do good right away,” Cruz said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 2013: 11-6, 4.32) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 2013: 7-7, 4.07)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David Lough, who was acquired by the Orioles in the offseason from Kansas City for Danny Valencia, made his starting debut for Baltimore on Wednesday against Red Sox RHP John Lackey. Orioles manager Buck Showalter inserted four lefties and the switch-hitting Matt Wieters in the lineup against Lackey. Lough batted second and embraced his role. “My job in that two hole is to get on base, he said.” Lough went 0-for-4 in the Orioles’ 6-2 loss.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to impress coaches with the progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery performed in April 2013. He threw 30 pitches off a full mound Wednesday. “He’s throwing all of his pitches like he was part of a five-man rotation,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “All indications are so far, so good.”

--RF Nick Markakis, who is fighting through some neck stiffness, was able to make his second consecutive start Wednesday, and he went 1-for-4. Markakis used Tuesday’s off day to get treatment, and the pain was not any worse after playing all nine innings the previous day. “He’s fine,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He came in and got treatment on his off day, just to be on the safe side. Normal soreness.”

--RHP Dylan Bundy, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last June, threw 25 pitches off a full mound Wednesday prior to the Orioles’ game against the Red Sox. Bundy threw primarily fastballs. The Orioles do not expect Bundy to return until at least June, but he still could be an impact player for the team this season.

--INF Jonathan Schoop did not make a second consecutive start at second base for the Orioles Wednesday against the Red Sox. However, manager Buck Showalter said Schoop’s versatility should provide plenty of opportunities for playing time this season. While Showalter would like to keep Schoop at second, the manager has not ruled out playing him at third. Showalter asked Schoop his position preference. “He’d never really commit,” Showalter said. “I never could get a good answer out of him.”

--LHP Troy Patton is serving a 25-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s substance-abuse policy, and he cannot return to the club until April 29. However, he threw a bullpen session Wednesday prior to the Orioles’ game against Boston, He is next scheduled to throw in an extended spring training game in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday.

--1B Chris Davis entered Tuesday’ game against the Red Sox batting .367 (11-for-30) with two home runs and six RBIs against Boston RHP John Lackey. Davis, who belted a league-high 53 homers last season, went 0-for-3 with a run in Baltimore’s 6-2 loss to Lackey and the Red Sox.

--OF Nolan Reimold, who opened the season on the 15-day disabled list due to neck discomfort, is expected to play in extended spring games soon, but no definitive date was given by Orioles officials. He will play strictly in the outfield. Reimold has only appeared in 56 games since 2012 after undergoing neck fusion surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, he threw the ball fine. He was actually able to get deep into the game (against) a team like that and was able to limit their foul balls and fouling off pitches so he could get deep in the game. He threw the ball fine. He was able to get some strikeouts and put some balls in play early in the count.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who allowed two home runs and four runs overall in six innings Wednesday during a 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will require some at-bats in the minors before joining the Orioles.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He was expected to start playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce