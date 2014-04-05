Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A short turnaround, five straight day games and some typically unpredictable spring weather are turning into a test for the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s a real challenge,” manager Buck Showalter of Baltimore said Friday after his team lost a 10-4 decision at Detroit that dropped the Orioles to 1-3. “And chalk this one up to the challenge.”

Starter Miguel Gonzalez gave up three runs in the second and didn’t come out of a 34-minute rain delay in the fourth very well, giving up a pair of home runs good for four runs.

“I don’t think he had a real good feel for the ball,” Showalter said. “But this time of year, that’s an issue. That’s part of it.”

Cold weather takes a toll on players and having five day games in a row prevents players from coming out real early to get extra work in. And on a foggy, misty, chilly day like Friday, where the temperature before the game was in the low 30s, it means batting practice will have to be taken in the hitting tunnels located behind the dugouts.

“It’s the same for both sides,” Showalter said, “but it’s a challenge.”

Baltimore hasn’t played five straight day games since 1994 (April 9-14), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Orioles played a night game Thursday to end a three-game home stand and didn’t get into Detroit until after 3 a.m. They had to be at Comerica Park before 11 a.m.

The short turnaround prompted Showalter to keep shortstop J.J. Hardy on the bench after he reported having lower back spasms Thursday. It was hoped he would be ready to play Saturday.

Catcher Matt Wieters was also kept out of the lineup, but that was a planned move to give backup Steve Clevenger some game time. Wieters got some refreshment time prior to Saturday.

Showalter gave Jonathan Schoop his first major league start at third base and put in newly acquired (from Detroit) infielder Steve Lombardozzi at second with Ryan Flaherty starting at short.

The challenge continues Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2013: 10-12, 4.18 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 14-8, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters did not start for Baltimore in Detroit on Friday. Manager Buck Showalter wanted to get C Steve Clevenger a start and figured a late-night arrival prior to a day game was a good time to do so. Wieters had started all three of Baltimore’s games with Boston.

--SS J.J. Hardy was held out of Friday’s starting lineup as a precaution after the Orioles arrived late in Detroit for the start of a three-game series. “He was having some light back spasms, we arrived late, so I just wanted to give him a rest,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We don’t want it to turn into something else. I was considering it anyway.” Hardy was available for use if needed. He was replaced by INF Jonathan Schoop, who played third with INF Ryan Flaherty sliding over to short.

--DH Nelson Cruz put his name into the Orioles’ record book with a home run in each of his first two games with Baltimore. He was the fifth Baltimore player to accomplish that feat. Frank Robinson (1966), Rafael Palmeiro (1994), Pete Incaviglia (1996) and Sal Fasano (2005) are the others. He was the eighth Oriole to hit a home run in each of the season’s first two games (3B Brooks Robinson, twice), RF Nick Markakis, 1B Chris Davis being the other three).

--RHP Kevin Gausman was held out of a start in the minors this week to make him ready in case Baltimore needed an emergency start Saturday in Detroit. The threat of rain and a postponement Friday meant a day-night doubleheader Saturday was possible and manager Buck Showalter wanted to use an extra starter rather than mess up his rotation. Gausman was scheduled to start for Triple-A Norfolk Thursday night in Charlotte but was scratched. He was later listed as Norfolk’s Friday night starter. “You can only bring them in for that one game and then they have to go right back out,” Showalter said of the 26th-man rule before Thursday’s matchup with the Red Sox. Gausman, 23, went 3-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 games including five starts for the Orioles last season.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez wasn’t able to survive a two-home run barrage Friday after returning to the mound following a 34-minute rain delay. A pair of Detroit singles came before the play stoppage and afterward Gonzalez gave up a three-run home run to LF Rajai Davis plus a solo shot to RF Torii Hunter. “I don’t think he had a real good feel for the ball,” manager Buck Showalter said. “But this time of year, that’s an issue. That’s part of it.”

--2B Steve Lombardozzi played his first game against Detroit on Friday since the Tigers traded him to Baltimore during spring training for veteran SS Alex Gonzalez. Lombardozzi had a pair of singles in four at-bats. “That was a tough move for us, but it was made of necessity,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of the deal, prompted by an injury to SS Jose Iglesias. “He is a good guy and was good in the clubhouse. I hope he does well. Even against us, as long as we win the game.” Lombardozzi never appeared in a regular season game for Detroit. He was acquired in a winter deal with Washington for RHP Doug Fister. “He’s a baseball player,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s versatile. He kind of fits us.” “I think I‘m going to get a chance to play over here,” Lombardozzi said. “I think it was a good opportunity in Detroit, and I think it’s an even better opportunity here. I‘m just excited to be here and help this team win any way I can.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t feel like he’s picking on us. It’s not like he’s sneaking up on anybody.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, on Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who had four hits, including a two-run home run, in a 10-4 Tigers win over Baltimore on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasms) was held out April 4 as a precaution but expected to be able to play April 5.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will require some at-bats in the minors before joining the Orioles. He continues to improve in his rehab from left knee surgery.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He was expected to start playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce