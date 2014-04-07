Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Shortstop J.J. Hardy’s back spasms may become a source of concern for the Baltimore Orioles if they continue to linger.

Hardy was a pre-game scratch from the lineup Sunday after he had some back problems while taking batting practice.

He already missed one game, Friday night, with the same problem. He says this is in a different area.

“I don’t know about (him playing) Monday,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ll have to see. It’s a short turnaround.”

Baltimore is in a stretch of five straight day games and flew to New York immediately following Sunday’s game in Detroit.

Showalter held Hardy out Friday after an even shorter turnaround. Baltimore flew to Detroit and only beat dawn by only three or four hours following a home night game.

The manager said Hardy would be examined if treatment doesn’t improve the condition Monday.

So far Showalter has been using John Flaherty as the shortstop in the two games Hardy missed. Flaherty has been playing third in the absence of third baseman Manny Machado with Steve Lombardozzi filling in at second.

Hardy is a presence in the bottom third of the batting order and is not miscast hitting higher in the order if needed.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 0-1, 6.00 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman turned in Baltimore’s strongest start of the season Sunday, allowing just one run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings. “Some guys, when they know they’ve got (right-hander) Justin Verlander coming up on their turn, would have said, ‘Woe is me,'” Showalter said. “Tilly (Tillman) takes that as kind of a challenge. ”He was very efficient.“ He was removed after giving up a one-out double to 1B Victor Martinez in the ninth. ”I wanted to stay in,“ Tillman said. ”But I trust Buck. “If I had made all my pitches, I would have still been in there.” His 8 1/3 innings matched the longest outing of his career, July 4, 2012, at Seattle.

--SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch from Baltimore’s starting lineup Sunday due to lower back spasms. He was replaced at short by INF John Flaherty, who had been slated to start at second. 3B Jonathan Schoop was inserted into the starting lineup. Hardy felt discomfort in his lower back during batting practice. He missed Friday’s game with back spasms but said those were in a different place in his back. “I don’t know about (him playing) Monday,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ll have to see. It’s a short turnaround.”

--SS Ryan Flaherty singled off RHP Al Alburquerque in the ninth inning Sunday, his first hit of the season. Flaherty had been hitless in 17 official at-bats prior to the clean line single to right. He was also 0-for-17 to begin 2013.

--CF Adam Jones ripped a 2-2 fastball from RHP Justin Verlander for a tie-breaking sacrifice fly Sunday in the eighth inning. Verlander started Jones out with a series of fastballs, switched to breaking balls and then fed him another fastball that was drilled for a sacrifice fly. “Jonesy stuck his nose in there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “That was a good at-bat.” Jones also doubled in the sixth and scored Baltimore’s first run on a double by DH Nelson Cruz.

--RF Nick Markakis legged out a triple in the eighth inning Sunday that led to the winning run in Baltimore’s 3-1 victory at Detroit. Markakis went down and got a 1-2 curveball and yanked it into the right field corner, easily making it into third. “Nick getting to third on the hit was a key for me,” Showalter said. “A lot of guys would have dropped anchor and stopped at second on that one.” He scored on CF Adams Jones’ sacrifice fly.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) felt no negative reactions Friday after doing some light baseball activities the day before. “His next step will be to sprint full speed and repeat it the next day,” manager Buck Showalter said. There is no timetable for his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come out of here and get a win like this, that’s about as good as it gets.” -- Orioles RF Nick Markakis said Sunday after Baltimore beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He felt no negative reactions April 4 after doing some light baseball activities the day before. “His next step will be to sprint full speed and repeat it the next day,” manager Buck Showalter said. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder) threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and will throw a brief situational bullpen April 7. A hitter will be standing in to make it seem more like game conditions. Santana has not pitched in a year due to shoulder surgery.

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasms) was a late scratch from Baltimore’s starting lineup April 6 after being held out April 4.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He was expected to start playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce