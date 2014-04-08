Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Through two starts with the Orioles, right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez isn’t exactly impressing fans of his new team after signing a four-year contract in March.

Jimenez lasted 4 2/3 innings during Monday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium and through his first two starts, he has allowed eight runs and 13 hits in 10 2/3 innings. Jimenez also has walked eight, including five on Monday.

Afterward, Jimenez talked extensively about not locating his breaking pitches properly.

“It was kind of tough to throw inside and especially, I couldn’t find any of them to put away hitters,” Jimenez said. “I was able to get ahead, but I couldn’t put any away with the breaking ball because none of them were working.”

The numbers seem to back up Jimenez’s comments. He threw 26 breaking pitches Monday (five changeups, 18 sliders and three curveballs) and missed with 11 of those pitches.

Despite Jimenez’s frustration, manager Buck Showalter gave a more encouraging tone.

“He might not show it to you all, but he knows he had good stuff,” Showalter said. “He was pretty crisp. It wasn’t like he was throwing it all over the ballpark. He was just barely missing with a lot of pitches and actually had some counts very early that were in his favor. You saw. There were some swings. ... Nobody really got on him today. There were some balls that fell in that he made good pitches on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-0, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy was scratched again, absent from the Orioles starting lineup with lower-back spasms and missed his fourth straight game. He was a late scratch from Baltimore’s starting lineup Sunday due to lower-back spasms that manager Buck Showalter said occurred while he was fielding his 21st ground ball during infield practice over the weekend in Detroit. Before Monday’s game, he was taking his first round of treatments.

--3B Manny Machado continued his rehab from knee surgery by participating in full baseball activities on Monday and, though there is not a timetable for his return, manager Buck Showalter was optimistic about the progress.

--LHP Johan Santana is rehabbing from a second shoulder surgery in three seasons and that recovery process continued Monday with a two-inning simulated game. That came after he threw 35 pitches on Friday from the full mound at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla.

--RHP Dylan Bundy is recovering from Tommy John surgery with the target return date of sometime in July, one year after the elbow operation. After throwing 30 pitches from a full mound Friday, Bundy threw 30 pitches, which all were fastballs. The plan is for Bundy to incorporate changeups into the next session and then graduate to throwing his other off-speed pitches.

--OF Francisco Peguero started baseball activities and a hitting progression Monday after getting the cast off his right wrist. Peguero has been on the disabled list since March 21 with tendinitis in his right wrist.

--OF Nolan Reimold was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list as he recovers from a neck injury. Reimold has been on the DL since March 26 after having cervical-spine fusion surgery and he has yet to participate in baseball activities. The move was also necessary when the Orioles acquired minor league RHP Preston Guilmet from Cleveland and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

-- RHP Preston Guilmet was acquired from Cleveland for 2B Torsten Boss and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Guilmet, 26, posted a 1.68 ERA with 20 saves in 49 games for Triple-A Columbus in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was all about getting the breaking balls down. It was kind of tough throwing it to one side. I was able to get ahead but I couldn’t put any away with breaking balls.” -- RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings during Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He was expected to start playing in extended spring training games in early April but was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on April 7.

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasms) was held out April 4 and missed his fourth straight game April 7. Before the April 7 game, he was taking his first round of treatments.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He felt no negative reactions April 4 after doing some light baseball activities the day before. “His next step will be to sprint full speed and repeat it the next day,” manager Buck Showalter said. Machado continued his rehab from knee surgery by participating in full baseball activities on April 7 and, though there is not a timetable for his return, manager Buck Showalter was optimistic about the progress.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder) threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. A hitter will be standing in to make it seem more like game conditions. Santana has not pitched in a year due to shoulder surgery.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery) is still recovering from surgery with the target return date of sometime in July, one year after the elbow operation. After throwing 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, Bundy threw 30 pitches April 7, which all were fastballs. The plan is for Bundy to incorporate changeups into the next session and then graduate to throwing his other off-speed pitches.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce