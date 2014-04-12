Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles starter Chris Tillman is establishing himself as one of the dominant pitchers in the American League.

Last week, he out-dueled Detroit ace Justin Verlander in a 3-1 win by allowing the run on five hits over 8 1/3 innings. On Friday, he took a hard luck loss against the Toronto Blue Jays when a couple of errors helped lead to a 2-0 loss. Tillman (1-1) allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over eight innings and 105 pitches. He also lowered his ERA from 1.35 to 0.84 and put himself in the conversation with the game’s elite pitchers this season.

“Chris will be the first to tell you it’s a challenge around every corner,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “What happens this time doesn’t mean that’s going to happen. That’s why we go to games. He’s kind of picked up where he left off last year.”

Baltimore benefits when Tillman takes the mound. The Orioles have gone 33-18 since 2012 with Tillman as the starter. One of the ways Tillman has gotten better is he’s learned to adjust when the game is not going his way.

“I think any time you are able to get through a game, a start without your best stuff, that’s what you look for,” Tillman said. “You make the adjustments. You’re not always going to have your best stuff. That’s part of the game. You are going to run out sometimes and feel great and not do so well. And sometimes you don’t feel all that great and do well. You feel fortunate when you do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 6.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy was expected to return to the Orioles lineup for the series opener against Toronto but he was a late scratch. He has now been held out of the starting lineup six times in the past seven games because of recurring back spasms. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Hardy simply didn’t want take any chances for a long-term injury this early in the season. “He knows the length of the season,” Showalter said. “He’s dealt with this before. He understands how important it is to get this resolved.”

--3B Many Machado, who is still recovering from knee surgery, will get two-at bats against teammate Johan Santana in a simulated game Saturday in Florida. He will not run the bases, but was expected to do some work on the treadmill afterward. The Orioles are hoping Machado can return later this month.

--OF David Lough, who has been dealing with a concussion, was not in the starting lineup in the series opener against Toronto but was available if needed, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Lough passed a concussion test Wednesday. “We just want to be on the safe side with it and see where we are,” said Showalter, who spoke with Lough earlier in the day. “I feel like I’ve got an understanding of what’s going on, and we’ll take it day-by-day.”

--LHP Johan Santana, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, is scheduled to throw a batting practice session to hitters on Saturday in Sarasota, Fla. Santana will also throw two at-bats to Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, who is still recovering from knee surgery. Santana is not expected to make an appearance for the Orioles until sometime during the summer.

--C Matt Wieters went 0-for-3 on Friday against Toronto, snapping an eight-game hitting streak. That was also longest hitting streak of his career. Wieters is still batting .333 with two homers and six RBIs on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw it away. I wish I played better defense for (starter Chris) Tillman. He pitched a great game. I’ll learn from it, be better tomorrow.” --Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop, who committed a costly error in a 2-0 loss to Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasms) was held out April 4 and missed his sixth straight game April 9.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He participated in full baseball activities April 7. He is scheduled to take two at-bats against left Johan Santana in a simulated game April 12 in Florida. He was not scheduled to run the bases. He could return in late April.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2012) threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. He might be able to join the Orioles by midseason.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He will not be able to return to the club until at least June.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce

==