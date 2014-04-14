Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles closer Tommy Hunter blew his first save in four tries Saturday night against Toronto. However, both he and Baltimore Buck Showalter are not concerned about that role going forward.

Hunter thought the game was over when Colby Rasmus’ check-swing appeared to be strike three. However, Hunter did get the call and Rasmus homered on the next pitch sending the game into extra innings. The Orioles eventually prevailed 2-1 in 12 innings.

Hunter inherited the closer role when Jim Johnson was traded to Oakland in the offseason. Johnson blew nine saves last season and has already lost the closer role for the A‘s.

“You think about the positive things Tommy brings,” said Showalter, whose team fell to Toronto 11-3 Sunday. “He throws the ball over the plate, fields his position, he holds runners. I hear him in the clubhouse today. It’s not like the world is going to end for him. You know what he was excited about last night? That we won the game. I was pleased that the next hitter, he attacked and got out and got us in the dugout.”

Showalter doesn’t expect one bad pitch to have a lasting effect on Hunter. He knows Hunter also is ready to put the lost opportunity behind him.

“You hopefully get a chance and pitch,” Hunter said. “That’s the only thing you can do in this game. There’s a lot of adversity a lot of players face and this is just part of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-1, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Matusz was back with the team after missing the past two games with flu-like symptoms that forced him to visit an area hospital. Matusz has been one of the Orioles’ most reliable arms out of the bullpen. He threw 2/3 of an inning Sunday against Toronto and allowed one walk. “He looks a lot better,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s feeling better.”

--3B Manny Machado is expected to run full speed Monday as he continues to progress from knee surgery. Machado took batting practice Saturday and did not report any issues. Showalter expects the same with the running. “Tomorrow is a big day for him,” Showalter said. “Though I think he has already tested it. Somehow, I think at some point, in that vast complex he snuck out and sprinted somewhere.”

--LHP Zach Britton has given the Orioles a boost out of the bullpen this season. He is 2-0 on the season and has now allowed a run in 8.1 innings. As a former starter, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter has not ruled out Britton returning to that role if needed. “I would not hesitate if there was a need that best serves us,” Showalter said.

--DH Steve Pearce got his first start of the season. Pearce has a solid spring training, batting .275, but he was the last player on the 25-man roster to get a start this season. Pearce went 1-for-4 and is batting .143.

--1B Chris Davis, who led Major League Baseball with 53 home runs last year, got his first homer of the season Sunday against Toronto. Davis was also hit by a pitch and has reached base safely in 11 of 12 games. Davis is batting .279.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you look at his history, he gets better as the year goes on. He’s actually pitched competitively for us. He’s real close to keeping us there.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, of RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who has yet to pick up a win in three outings with the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He participated in full baseball activities April 7. He took six at-bats in a simulated game April 12 in Florida. He was not scheduled to run the bases. He is expected to run full speed at the Orioles’ minor league facility on April 14 in Florida. He could return in late April.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He will not be able to return to the club until at least June.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce