Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles were supposed to have one of the most formidable lineups heading into this season.

So far, the bats have struggled for much of the season. That’s why Baltimore’s clubhouse was more upbeat following a breakout game in their series opener against Tampa Bay when the offense belted out 13 hits in the 7-1 victory.

The production was especially sweet after the team scored just five runs in the three-game series with Toronto over the weekend. They can only hope that their production against the Rays is just a preview of better things to come.

“We’re just going to keep going, try to get better,” said Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, who is batting .366 on the season. “You’re going to have your ups and downs this season.”

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who led the majors with 53 home runs last season, got his first of the year with a solo shot Sunday. He’s been effective getting on base, but pitchers have been careful giving him anything to hit. Davis said the team has to be patient and the hits will come.

“I think the biggest thing for us is just to relax, knowing we have a full season in front of us,” Davis said. “We can’t win the World Series in one game. We are still doing some things right. I try to look at the positive side of things, having good at-bats, good defense. Our pitching will come around and our bats will start getting hot.”

The Orioles should get another spark when third baseman Manny Machado comes off the disabled list. However, Davis said the team cannot use Machado’s absence as an excuse to not score runs. There is no set timetable for Machado’s return to the lineup.

“You can’t sit here and worry about when he is going to come back,” Davis said. “We trust Manny’s doing everything he can to get back, but we’ve got guys in here that can pick him up. And that’s part of a season. That’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game and you’ve got to use what you’ve got to go out there and try to hand it to him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (Jake Odorizzi, 1-1, 5.73 ERA) at Orioles (Miguel Gonzalez, 0-1, 9.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, ran six sprints at 90 feet on Monday in Florida. He is expected to increase the distance to 180 feet Tuesday and eventually start running the bases. “He wants to get it right the first time,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter. “He’s got a lot of good people around him who won’t let him get ahead of himself. And the things they’re putting him through, it’s going to be pretty obvious if he can do them, he’s ready to go. If he can‘t, we’re in another boat.” There is no specific date for his return, but he is expected to play in at least two or three extended games before going on a rehab assignment.

--LF David Lough was back in left field Monday against Tampa Bay and appears to be recovered from the concussion symptoms that bothered him last week. He passed a concussion test and was cleared to play over the weekend. Lough went 0-for-4 Monday against the Rays and is batting .143 on the season.

--RHP Dylan Bundy, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 35 pitches Monday with a mix of fastballs and change-ups from the full mound. “He is doing good,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Bundy is expected to throw breaking balls by the end of the week. However, he is not expected to return to the major league club until some time in the summer.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will look to build on his impressive performance Monday against Tampa Bay when he earned his first victory of the season. Chen had not pitched past the sixth inning in his previous two outings. However, he had much better command against Tampa Bay, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. “It’s nice to go out there and pitch like we did, hit like we did,” Chen said through an interpreter. “It’s just good to play a good game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were able to get some early outs and let our defense work behind him. The big thing is if you can get those first- and second-pitch outs you can get deep in the game and he did that for us.” -- C Matt Wieters, on LHP Wei-Yen Chen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He participated in full baseball activities April 7. He took six at-bats in a simulated game April 12 in Florida. He was not scheduled to run the bases. He ran six sprints at 90 feet on April 14 at the Orioles’ minor league facility on April 14 in Florida. Machado is expected to increase the workload to 180 feet on April 15 and then begin running the bases. He could return in late April.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He is now expected to start throwing breaking balls. Bundy is not expected to return to the team until later in the summer.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce

===