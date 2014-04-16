Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles were supposed to have one of the most formidable lineups heading into this season.

So far, the bats have struggled for much of the season. That’s why Baltimore’s clubhouse was more upbeat following a breakout game in their series opener against Tampa Bay when the offense belted out 13 hits in the 7-1 victory.

The production was especially sweet after the team scored just five runs in the three-game series with Toronto over the weekend. They can only hope that their production against the Rays is just a preview of better things to come.

“We’re just going to keep going, try to get better,” said Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, who is batting .366 on the season. “You’re going to have your ups and downs this season.”

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who led the majors with 53 home runs last season, got his first of the year with a solo shot Sunday. He’s been effective getting on base, but pitchers have been careful giving him anything to hit. Davis said the team has to be patient and the hits will come.

“I think the biggest thing for us is just to relax, knowing we have a full season in front of us,” Davis said. “We can’t win the World Series in one game. We are still doing some things right. I try to look at the positive side of things, having good at-bats, good defense. Our pitching will come around and our bats will start getting hot.”

The Orioles should get another spark when third baseman Manny Machado comes off the disabled list. However, Davis said the team cannot use Machado’s absence as an excuse to not score runs. There is no set timetable for Machado’s return to the lineup.

“You can’t sit here and worry about when he is going to come back,” Davis said. “We trust Manny’s doing everything he can to get back, but we’ve got guys in here that can pick him up. And that’s part of a season. That’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game and you’ve got to use what you’ve got to go out there and try to hand it to him.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (Jake Odorizzi, 1-1, 5.73 ERA) at Orioles (Miguel Gonzalez, 0-1, 9.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Evan Meek was feeling the effects of a virus Tuesday going around the Orioles clubhouse . He was sent home as a precaution, but is not expected to miss any extended time. Meek pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday, allowing a hit with a strikeout. “It’s going on all over,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about the illness. “I was going to give Evan a few days off anyway.”

--CF Trent Mummey, who was chosen by the Orioles in the fourth round pick of the 2010 draft from Auburn University, was released by Baltimore on Tuesday. Mummey had been playing with the club’s Class-A affiliate in Frederick, but has been hampered by numerous injuries.

--SS Manny Machado continues to edge close to his return from offseason knee surgery. Machado took five at-bats in a simulated game Tuesday. He also ran three sprints at 90 yards and the sprints at 180 yards Tuesday. Machado is expected to run the bases Wednesday and then he could begin a rehab assignment if all goes well. There is no specific date for his return.

--CF Adam Jones was sent home prior to Tuesday’s rainout against Tampa Bay with flu-like symptoms. Teammate Evan Meek was experiencing the same illness and was also sent home. His status was undetermined. Jones is batting .240 with a homer and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were able to get some early outs and let our defense work behind him. The big thing is if you can get those first- and second-pitch outs you can get deep in the game and he did that for us.” -- C Matt Wieters, on LHP Wei-Yen Chen.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He participated in full baseball activities April 7. He took six at-bats in a simulated game April 12 in Florida. He was not scheduled to run the bases. He ran six sprints at 90 feet on April 14 at the Orioles’ minor league facility on April 14 in Florida. On April 15, he ran three sprints at 90 feet and three at 180 feet. Machado also took five at-bats in a simulated game. He will begin running the bases April 16 and then possibly be cleared for a rehab assignment.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He is now expected to start throwing breaking balls. Bundy is not expected to return to the team until later in the summer.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce