Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Sometimes you lose with you best stuff, sometimes you win without it.

That is the life of a major league pitcher.

Fortunately for the Baltimore Orioles, Chris Tillman did the latter Friday in an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

“It was a struggle,” Tillman said. “I knew it was going to be a struggle from the get-go. I was battling myself the whole way. Luckily, I was able to make some pitches and get through it.”

Tillman’s effort on a night he struggled didn’t go unnoticed.

“There’s not many early in the at-bat counts,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “If you’re going to play, you’ve got to battle your way through it. Tilly had six days rest. He might have been too strong.”

Tillman (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits, walking four and striking out five while throwing 122 pitches in temperatures that started in the high 30s.

“I don’t pay attention to it,” Tillman said, when asked about his high pitch count. “I don’t know how many I finished with. It was a lot. These guys did their job and saw a lot of pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (Bud Norris, 0-1, 3.75 ERA) at Red Sox (Felix Doubront, 1-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nick Markakis doubled on the first pitch of the game to tie Rafael Palmeiro (434) for ninth on the club’s all-time list for extra-base hits, but he had to wait a while for it to be official. Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the call by third-base umpire Will Little that the ball touched the left-field foul line. After a 2:56 delay, the call was upheld. In his second at-bat, he doubled to right and drove in a run. The hot hitting Markakis had an eight-game streak snapped on Monday, but went 2-for-4 in his last game before collecting two doubles in the series-opener against the Red Sox on Friday.

--RHP Darren O‘Day has quite a run going. The right-handed set-man hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 appearances, dating back to August 25 of last season. Mainly used against right-handed batters, the sidearm thrower has been a big weapon out of the Orioles bullpen. He went 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, collecting his first save of the season.

--INF Manny Machado is expected to play his first extended spring training game on Saturday in his recovery from left knee surgery. Having his power back in the lineup would be a big boost for the Orioles lineup.

--RHP Chris Tillman threw a season-high 122 pitches, lasting five innings to get the win. “I don’t pay attention to it,” he said of the pitch count. “I don’t know how many I finished with. It was a lot.” Tillman is 4-1 against the Red Sox in his last seven starts, dating back to last season.

--INF Jonathan Schoop collected a career-best four hits, batting ninth in the order. It extended his hitting streak to seven games, not bad for the last hitter in the lineup. He’s 12-for-28 in the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s not many early in the at-bat counts. If you’re going to play, you’ve got to battle your way through it. Tilly had six days rest. He might have been too strong.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Chris Tillman after an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He participated in full baseball activities April 7. He took six at-bats in a simulated game April 12 in Florida. He was not scheduled to run the bases. He ran six sprints at 90 feet on April 14 at the Orioles’ minor league facility on April 14 in Florida. On April 15, he ran three sprints at 90 feet and three at 180 feet. Machado also took five at-bats in a simulated game. He will begin running the bases April 16 and then possibly be cleared for a rehab assignment.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He is now expected to start throwing breaking balls. Bundy is not expected to return to the team until later in the summer.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce