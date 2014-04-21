Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Sloppy defense rears its ugly head

BOSTON -- A year ago, the Orioles were the best defensive team in baseball.

On Sunday night, defense did them in.

Three errors, the last charged to left fielder David Lough on his throw to the plate on a medium-range line drive by pinch-hitter Mike Carp, allowed the Red Sox to complete the comeback and post a 6-5 walkoff victory.

The Red Sox tied the score in the seventh inning on a misplay by third baseman Jonathan Schoop, whose throw wide of the plate allowed Grady Sizemore to score on a fielder’s choice by Mike Napoli.

“I should have caught the throw,” said Schoop, who moved to third base after shortstop J.J. Hardy left the game with a strained hamstring. “When the line drive went, I went to the base. As soon as he hit it, everybody was thinking it was a hit, and then I ran to the base, because I thought maybe we could catch him (off the bag) and get a double play there. And when he made the catch, I saw Pedroia make the tag. I wasn’t able to react to the cutoff.”

Earlier in the seventh, second baseman Ryan Flaherty was charged with an error when he was unable to transfer the ball from his glove to his hand on a fielder’s choice.

“That’s the way the rule is,” Flaherty said. “I didn’t turn the double play like I should have.”

The transfer rule is being debated around baseball, and according to a FoxSports.com report last week, might be changed within the next few weeks.

Even Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia felt sympathy for Flaherty.

“I‘m a middle infielder. I know it’s tough when you’ve got a guy sliding at you and you can’t see him, trying to get rid of the ball quick,” Pedroia said. “It’s 30 degrees. Sometimes you lose it. I‘m not a big fan of that rule, but I don’t make the rules.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 2-1, 4.76 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 0-1, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season and second against Boston on Monday. In eight career starts against the Red Sox, he is 2-3 with a 5.24 ERA, giving up 26 earned runs in 44 2/3 innings. On April 3 in Baltimore, he took the loss against Boston, giving up a career-high 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. In five starts at Fenway Park, he is 1-2 with a 5.86 ERA. He is 0-2 with an 8.04 ERA and has allowed five home runs in his last three starts at Fenway.

--3B Manny Machado, on the DL all season recovering from left knee surgery, is scheduled to play seven innings at third base on Monday in extended spring training and serve as the designated hitter on Tuesday.

--SS JJ Hardy entered Sunday night’s game just 1-for-17 against Jake Peavy. He went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI. Hardy left the game after the sixth inning with a right hamstring strain and is day to day.

--RHP Troy Patton will report to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday to begin a scheduled eight-day assignment. Patton has been on the suspended list for a positive test for amphetamines. He will be eligible to pitch for the Orioles in their 26th game, scheduled for April 30.

NOTES TO QUOTE: “You give a good team extra outs, they’ll make you pay. And that’s what they did to us.” -- INF Ryan Flaherty, who committed one of the Orioles’ three errors on Sunday night against Boston.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to play seven innings at third base on April 21 in extended spring training and serve as the designated hitter on April 22.

--SS JJ Hardy left the April 20 game against the Red Sox after the sixth inning with a right hamstring strain and is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He is now expected to start throwing breaking balls. Bundy is not expected to return to the team until later in the summer.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce

=====