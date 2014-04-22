Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Chances are, J.J. Hardy wouldn’t have played anyway, not after tweaking his hamstring Sunday night and with a quick turnaround for Monday’s 11:05 a.m. matinee at Fenway Park.

But the Orioles are hopeful to have avoided a more serious injury involving their shortstop.

Hardy left Sunday night’s game with a right hamstring strain suffered while running the bases in the fifth inning. And although manager Buck Showalter said it’s “way too early to tell” whether he will miss more time, the Orioles are optimistic that he could be in the lineup for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Blue Jays.

“Hopefully, we got it before it turned into something that would be a problem,” Showalter said before the Orioles’ 7-6 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. “We’ll see.”

Hardy missed six games early in the season and admitted his hamstrings had been tight because of the back issue. That said, he didn’t believe the issue Sunday night was related to a previous injury.

With third baseman Manny Machado having opened the season on the disabled list, the Orioles already are juggling their infield. In Hardy’s absence Monday, Ryan Flaherty played shortstop, which rookie Jonathan Schoop moved to third base. Utility infielder Steve Lombardozzi got the start at second.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 1-1, 6.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-3, 6.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season -- and third road start -- on Tuesday. In eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Blue Jays, he is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs over 48 innings. In his seven starts, he has four quality starts. In five career appearances, four starts, at Rogers Center, he is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA. Gonzalez made his major league debut at Rogers Centre on May 29, 2012, giving up one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

--RF Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 on Monday with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. He is batting .308, going 8-for-26 in seven games against the Red Sox this season with nine of his 13 RBIs coming against them.

--1B Chris Davis went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks and drove in a run. He has now reached base in 17 consecutive games, tying his career-high on-base streak of Aug. 6-25, 2013.

--CF Adam Jones went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is now hitting .476, going 10-for-21 in that streak. It is the longest active hit streak for the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very easy to get frustrated with pitchers. But these are the World Champions over here.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, talking about LHP Wei-Yin Chen facing the Red Sox. He gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS JJ Hardy left the April 20 game against the Red Sox after the sixth inning with a right hamstring strain and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the starting lineup April 21.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scheduled to play seven innings at third base on April 21 in extended spring training and serve as the designated hitter on April 22.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He is now expected to start throwing breaking balls. Bundy is not expected to return to the team until later in the summer.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

OF/1B Steve Pearce

