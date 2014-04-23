Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is about to take the next step on his return from a serious left knee injury.

He will begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment on Friday at advanced-A Frederick.

First he is scheduled to put in seven innings at third base at extended spring training at Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday and then will travel on Thursday.

Last October he had surgery to repair a torn patellofemoral ligament in the left knee.

It is expected that Machado will work his way up the minor-league system but how far has yet to be determined.

Manager Buck Showalter said team officials will wait of two or three days after he arrives at Frederick to assess his progress. He will go either to Triple-A Norfolk or to Double-A Bowie. It is hoped that Machado will not need the full 20 days that are allotted position players for rehab assignments.

“Our plan is for him to start playing [at Frederick] and then see what his needs are,” Showalter said before Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays. “You can look at the schedule and see what we’re thinking but we will see what his needs are competition-wise.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-1, 1.71 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 1-1, 4.85 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman will make his fifth start of the season -- third on the road -- on Wednesday against the Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Tillman pitched five innings on Friday night to pick up the win, allowing three runs and seven hits against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Tillman is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his two road starts this season. The Blue Jays are the only team to beat him. He lost 2-0 to Toronto at Camden Yards, giving up only two unearned runs, three hits and one walk in eight innings. In 11 career starts against the Blue Jays he is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA. In his past three starts against Toronto he is 0-2 while the Orioles have scored only 1.96 runs a game in support. He is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA at Rogers Centre.

--LHP T.J. McFarland joined the Orioles for Tuesday’s game after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to help bolster the overworked bullpen. INF/OF Steve Pearce has been designated for assignment to make room for him. The bullpen has been busy with LHP Zach Britton, LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Darren O‘Day all pitching in back-to-back games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. McFarland is 0-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 14 2/3 innings as a starter for Norfolk. He had been scheduled to start for the Tides on Tuesday. Pearce batted .143 (1-for-7) in three games with the Orioles.

--INF/OF Steve Pearce was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room for LHP T.J. McFarland, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. In three games with the Orioles this season he was 1-for-7. “It’s a numbers thing,” Pearce said. “In this situation it was unfortunate that I was the odd man out. It’s part of the game, I understand that. It’s just the way it works.”

--3B Manny Machado (left knee) is scheduled to begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment Friday at advanced-A Frederick. Machado, who is recovering from October surgery to repair a torn patellofemoral ligament in his left knee, played in his third extended spring training game on Tuesday as designated hitter and will play seven innings at third base in Sarasota, Fla., on Wednesday before leaving for the minor-league assignment.

--C Matt Wieters (right forearm) did not play in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He said he felt the arm tighten up on a throw in Sunday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. He had a planned day off on the Monday morning/afternoon game at Fenway Park. “It’s very minor and if it wasn’t April, I would probably be back in there today,” Wieters said. “But we’ve got a lot of games left.” He is expected to play Wednesday in the second game of series at Rogers Centre.

-- SS J.J. Hardy (right hamstring) missed his second straight game after coming out of Sunday’s game in Boston during the sixth inning. Hardy said he could have played Tuesday in the 9-3 loss to Toronto. “Yesterday it was sore and I didn’t like the way it felt yesterday,” Hardy said before Tuesday’s game. “Today that soreness is gone A huge improvement from yesterday.” He could be in the lineup on Wednesday.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left knee sprain), one of the Orioles’ top pitching prospects, was put on the minor-league disabled list at Double-A Bowie. He is 1-2, 6.75 ERA, after three starts with the Baysox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Miguel was very close there. If we do a couple of things differently he probably pitches six or seven innings. He had good stuff obviously. He gave us a good chance to win. I can’t fault his effort.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who yielded two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right forearm) did not play April 22 but was expected to return on April 23

--SS JJ Hardy left the April 20 game against the Red Sox after the sixth inning with a right hamstring strain and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the starting lineup April 21.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment Friday at advanced-A Frederick

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He is now expected to start throwing breaking balls. Bundy is not expected to return to the team until later in the summer.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz