Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Outfielder Nelson Cruz said he has been made to feel welcome by the Baltimore Orioles, who signed him as a free agent in the offseason.

“It’s been good,” he said on Wednesday after hitting two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in a 10-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. “They welcomed me really well and embraced me, which makes it so much easier for me. I feel like I’ve been here forever. So, it’s nice to feel that way.”

It seems obvious that the Orioles would be happy to have him. He leads the team with six home runs and 21 RBIs. He had at least one RBI in each of his past six games after Wednesday’s performance.

“Nelson is a great hitter,” catcher Matt Wieters said. “I always had trouble calling pitches against him so I‘m glad he’s on our team. He’s a huge addition to the middle of our lineup.”

Cruz signed a one-year, $8 million, contract in February after he failed to get the four-year deal he was seeking on the free-agent market.

So far it looks like a bargain for the Orioles.

“We all know what he’s capable of,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-2, 4.42 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 3.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris will make his fourth start of the season, his third on the road, when he pitches the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday. It will be his first career start at Rogers Centre. He is 0-2 (7.15 ERA) in his two road starts this season. He is 0-0 (2.45 ERA) in two career starts against the Blue Jays, including a seven-inning outing on April 12, a no-decision in which he allowed no runs, five hits and three walks while striking out four in a game Baltimore won 2-1.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right forearm) was back in the lineup for Wednesday night’s 10-8 win over the Blue Jays and went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer. He felt his arm tighten up on a throw in Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox and had a planned day off on Monday. He did not play in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

--SS J.J. Hardy (right hamstring strain) was back in the lineup for the first time since leaving Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning when he went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in Wednesday night’s 10-8 win over the Blue Jays. He missed the next two games, including Tuesday night’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) was 3-for-4 with three singles while playing seven innings in his fourth extended spring training game in Sarasota, Fla., on Wednesday. He is scheduled to play the first game of his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Frederick on Friday.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (right elbow surgery) threw breaking pitches on Wednesday for the first time since he had Tommy John surgery. He threw eight curveballs in a 40-pitch bullpen session in Sarasota, Fla.

--OF Nelson Cruz hit two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in Wednesday night’s 10-8 win over the Blue Jays. He has three home runs in the series as he hit homers in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He has at least one RBI in each of his past six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In a lot of ways that was one of his best outings this year. He gave us a chance by going back out there. I was real close to taking him out. He came out with a little more stuff and gave us some needed innings.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after starter Chris Tillman stayed in the game despite falling behind 6-1 in the second inning, allowing the Orioles to rally to beat Toronto 10-8 on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery, when he threw eight curveballs.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right forearm) did not play April 22 but returned on April 23.

--SS JJ Hardy left the April 20 game against the Red Sox after the sixth inning with a right hamstring strain and is considered day-to-day. He was not in the starting lineup April 21. He returned April 23.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played seven innings in his fourth extended spring training game in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23. He is scheduled to begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment April 25 at Class A Frederick.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

