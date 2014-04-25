Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Orioles’ offense might have had its struggles early in the season, but the hitters served notice in winning the final two games of their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 and 11-4 that they’re ready to do some serious damage.

“Early on we had some guys swinging it well (and) some guys still trying to find it,” said first baseman Chris Davis, who drove in a season-high three runs Thursday in the 11-4 victory. “The last few games, we’ve really swung the bats well collectively.”

“It’s still early in the year, but to see this offense make strides the way they are has been great,” said right-hander Bud Norris, who picked up his first win of the season on Thursday despite falling behind 3-0 in the second inning.

The past two games in Toronto have been impressive. It is the first time the Orioles have scored 10 or more runs in consecutive games since Aug. 14-15 in Cleveland and Detroit, where they scored 11 runs in each game.

The Blue Jays scored 21 runs in the series against the Orioles, the most they have scored in any series this season, and they still lost two of three. That’s how impressive the Orioles were.

“They’ve got arguably the best offense in baseball and they’re even doing it without (third baseman Manny) Machado over there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

And that was after Wednesday’s 10-8 loss.

The Orioles are anticipating the return of Machado from knee surgery in about a week, or a little longer.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 1-1, 2.65 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 0-3, 6.75)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Thursday in an 11-4 win over Toronto and has driven in at least one run in seven consecutive games. That followed a game in which he drove in five runs with two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in a 10-8 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The last Oriole to drive in five runs in a game was 1B Chris Davis, on June 19, 2013, at Detroit.

--1B Chris Davis’ first-inning homer Wednesday in a 10-8 win over Toronto was his 18th homer against the Blue Jays since the beginning of the 2012 season, the most of any player in baseball in that span. Orioles CF Adam Jones is second with 14. Davis was 2-for-5 with a season-high three RBIs Thursday in an 11-4 win over the Blue Jays. He has reached base in 20 consecutive games.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) will begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Friday with Class A Frederick. Then, after a stint at either Triple-A Norfolk or Double-A Bowie, he could rejoin the Orioles in Minnesota for their series against the Twins, May 2-4.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be trying for his first win in his fifth start of the season as the Orioles open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. He is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA in his first two home starts of the season. In nine starts against the Royals, he is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA. He has a two-game winning streak against them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on we had some guys swinging it well (and) some guys still trying to find it. The last few games, we’ve really swung the bats well collectively.” -- 1B Chris Davis, after Toronto beat Baltimore 11-4 on Thursday, giving the Jays 21 runs in the past two games.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery, when he threw eight curveballs.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played seven innings in his fourth extended spring training game in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23. He is scheduled to begin his minor-league rehabilitation assignment April 25 at Class A Frederick.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

