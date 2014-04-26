Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles were certainly keeping their eyes on what was happening with the beginning of Manny Machado’s rehab assignment at Class A Frederick on Friday -- and they probably liked what they saw.

Machado served as the DH on a rainy night and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored as Myrtle Beach handed Frederick a 5-3 loss. But Machado certainly didn’t appear to have much rust as all three of his hits went for extra bases (two doubles and a triple) while he also scored two runs. The Keys then pinch-hit for him in the ninth.

There’s no question the Orioles are really looking forward to getting Machado back because he gives the club so much. He grew into a strong No. 2 hitter last year and won a Gold Glove at third base.

The importance of his defense alone has been crucial since he came up to the majors during the 2012 season. Jonathan Schoop spent a lot of the time at third this season while Machado’s been out and, even though the rookie’s played very well at times, he’s also made some errors that cost the Orioles runs.

There’s also no question that the Orioles will be getting Machado back in the next few weeks. His return could mean even more now if first baseman Chris Davis (oblique strain in Friday’s game) winds up being out for a period of time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-1, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis left after the fourth inning due to a left oblique strain. The Orioles will be re-evaluating him, but both Davis and manager Buck Showalter said they’ll have a better idea of the situation Saturday. “I’ve never had an oblique strain or whatever you want to call it, but it doesn’t feel so bad right now that I can’t move or anything like that,” Davis said. “So I think right now, we’ll just take it one day at a time.”

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s early-season problems continued in Friday’s loss against Kansas City. He gave up four runs on six hits in six-plus innings -- and two of those runs came in the first and put the Orioles behind for good. He’s now 0-4 this season. “In the first inning, I couldn’t find the strike zone,” Jimenez said. “But I was able to step off the mound and re-group and throw strikes. I just kept throwing strikes and trying to give the team a chance to be close.”

--LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after throwing three innings in Friday’s loss. He gave up one run on five hits against the Royals. The left-hander had been recalled on April 22 from Norfolk.

--C Matt Wieters continued on his recent roll, going 2-for-4 and increasing his average to .357. Wieters now banged out four straight multi-hit games and is 9-for-19 in that stretch.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) played his first rehab game Friday night, going 3-for-4 with the Class A Frederick Keys.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight, when I started swinging, felt good in the cage before the game and a couple swings off of Ventura just didn’t feel good. At that point, Buck kind of took it out of my hands. We’ll know more about it tomorrow. It doesn’t feel so bad right now that I can’t move or anything like that, so I think right now that we’ll just take it one day at a time.” -- 1B Chris Davis, who left Friday’s game after the fourth inning due to a left oblique strain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) left the April 25 game after four innings. The Orioles will re-evaluate him, but both Davis and manager Buck Showalter said they’ll have a better idea of the situation April 26.

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played seven innings in his fourth extended spring training game in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23. He began his minor-league rehabilitation assignment April 25 at Class A Frederick.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery, when he threw eight curveballs.

--LHP Johan Santana continues to rehab from shoulder surgery and will throw batting practice at the Orioles minor league facility April 12 in Sarasota, Fla. He threw 35 pitches off a mound April 4 and threw a two-inning simulated game April 7. Santana is not expected to pitch for Baltimore until summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

UT Steve Lombardozzi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH/OF Delmon Young

LF/DH Nelson Cruz

===