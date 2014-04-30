Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will to have to adjust their lineup with first baseman Chris Davis landing on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Davis initially thought the injury was minor when it happened Friday and was hopeful he would miss just a few days. But an MRI revealed the injury was a bit worse than expected. Davis led the majors last season with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs. This year, he is batting .250 with two homers and 13 RBIs as pitchers have tried to work around him.

This means manager Buck Showalter will have to deal with a big hole in the middle of his lineup and a vacancy on the right side of the infield. Showalter will likely look at several options at first base. He started Nick Markakis there Saturday against the Royals and then again Sunday in the series finale.

Ryan Flaherty is another option, but he has struggled offensively, batting just .188. Nonetheless, Showalter said they won’t look past the current 25-man roster to fill the void with Davis -- at least for now.

“Yes, there are other people, but nobody yet that we like better than the options we have in-house...yet,” Showalter said.

Still, Showalter is confident his team will still be able to produce during Davis’ absence. He has been able get production throughout the lineup.

“A lot of our big-scoring games have been when the bottom of our order has put some pressure on people,” Showalter said. “We’ve really been able to kind of pass the baton and extend some long innings. We’ve left a couple of bullpens where they had to make some adjustments after we left, and it didn’t have to do with the home runs. It had to do with the at-bats, and grinding it out, and the deep counts and singles. That’s really how you put a club on their heels.”

Markakis, normally the starting right fielder, wound up getting the game-winning hit in the 10th inning of the Orioles’ 3-2 victory Saturday. On Sunday, he went 1-for-3 and has hit safely in seven consecutive games. Showalter was proud how Markakis embraced his new, albeit temporary, role.

“There’s a lot of Gold Glove right fielders that would have broke out in hives if you asked them to come play first base, but he’s got a pretty good background at first base,” Showalter said. “Just like we knew Chris has a background in pitching, but we don’t want to do it again. Nicky’s got a background at first, but we don’t want him to do it the rest of his career. But it’s not the first. He’s worked at it some this year.”

Davis expressed some frustration with the injury. However, he said it is better to get some rest and let it heal this early in the season, rather than have it drag out later in the year when the team is hopefully pushing for a playoff spot.

“A little bit worse than what we thought it was going to be,” Davis said. “Strain, I guess is what we’re calling it. Obviously, the oblique. It’s kind of crazy because I don’t feel terrible. I’ve never had anything like this before. I figured it would just be a few days and then we’d forget about it.”

Davis is scheduled to come off the disabled list May 11, but Showalter said there were no guarantees for when Davis could return.

“Chris has never had this before, which is good, but he doesn’t have anything to gauge it by,” Showalter said. “If you go through the studies through the years, there’s three types, low, medium and high. I‘m not sure the terminology, but there are three levels of it. Where they think it is is not the highest level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.38)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado was at the ballpark Tuesday and met with the media but hasn’t officially been activated. That likely happens when the Orioles and Pirates finally get on the field as rain is forecast again on Wednesday.

--LHP Troy Patton is about ready to return. He’s on a 25-game suspension, and the left-hander will need to miss one more game before the Orioles can get him back.

--RHP Chris Tillman will make the start when the Orioles take the field again Wednesday, weather permitting. He’ll still be facing Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton. Tillman’s never faced the Pirates or any team in the NL Central.

--RF/1B Nick Markakis is first among all active players with a career average of .336 in interleague play. That’s also fourth all-time.

--IF/OF Steve Pearce was signed to a major-league contract on Tuesday. The Orioles probably will need him to help out at first with 1B Chris Davis out due to a left oblique injury.

--RHP Bud Norris’ scheduled start was moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to Tuesday’s postponement. Norris was dealing with some tightness in his hamstring but everything felt OK after he threw a bullpen session Sunday. Norris is 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA in four starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m ready to play baseball. I‘m going to go out there and make whatever play comes my way. I‘m just going to go out there and whatever comes my way, just go out there and do it and play some baseball and have some fun.” -- Orioles SS Manny Machado, who has been out all season and is expected to be officially activated when it’s game time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Manny Machado is progressing well from his offseason knee surgery. He did not have any setbacks in his three-game rehab assignment for Double-A Frederick on April 25-27. He is expected to return to the Orioles on April 30 for the series opener against the Pirates.

--1B Chris Davis was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 27, retroactive to April 26, with a left oblique strain. Davis batted .250 (19-76) with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games for the Orioles prior to being injured against Kansas City on April 25.

--LHP Johan Santana is continuing to progress from offseason shoulder surgery and pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will now move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and change-ups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session in Sarasota, Fla., on April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery, when he threw eight curveballs.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7 after getting the cast off his right wrist.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce

===