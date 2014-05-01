Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Rain is complicating the Baltimore Orioles’ plans.

All-Star third baseman Manny Machado’s return was delayed when an interleague game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Orioles was postponed for a second consecutive day Wednesday. The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are looking to get into a normal schedule after enduring three postponements in the past two weeks. Baltimore also played 11 days games in the month of April, with several coming off matchups the previous night.

“This month hasn’t been an ideal schedule for us, dealing with the night games and then the morning games following,” Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy said. “It’s been a struggle but we’re staying afloat. I don’t think anyone is really pulling away. Overall, we’ve gotten past the pretty tough part of our schedule and move on.”

The two postponements also delayed the impending return of the Machado, who appears to be fully recovered from offseason knee surgery. The timing could not have been better with the loss of a fellow All-Star, first baseman Chris Davis, who landed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Machado, who could start at third base Thursday, is not worried about playing in the sloppy conditions. He also didn’t feel any added pressure with the Davis out of the lineup.

“I didn’t even put that into perspective,” Machado said. “It sucks that CD is gone, that is the heart of the lineup, him being down. He’s in the clubhouse, but just knowing he’s not going to be out there, I know he is bummed about it. I know he wants to be out there every day. But this was all up to me. It was my decision to come up here and rejoin the team.”

Orioles right-hander Bud Norris (1-2, 4.44 ERA), who was originally scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday, will start Game 1 on Thursday. Chris Tillman (3-1, 3.38 ERA), the original starter for Tuesday, will start the second game of the doubleheader.

Right-handers Charlie Morton (0-3, 4.35 ERA) and Brandon Cumpton (0-1, 2.57 ERA) will pitch for Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-3, 4.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 1-2, 4.44 ERA); Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-1, 2.57 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris, originally due to start Tuesday, will pitch the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader. Norris was dealing with some tightness in his hamstring but everything felt OK after he threw a bullpen session Sunday. Norris is 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA in four starts this season.

--3B Manny Machado was at the ballpark Tuesday and met with the media but hasn’t officially been activated. That likely happens when the Orioles and Pirates finally get on the field Thursday for a doubleheader.

--LHP Troy Patton is about ready to return. He’s on a 25-game suspension, and the left-hander will need to miss one more game before the Orioles can get him back.

--RF/1B Nick Markakis is first among all active players with a career average of .336 in interleague play. That’s also fourth all-time.

--INF/OF Steve Pearce was signed to a major league contract Tuesday. The Orioles probably will need him to help out at first with 1B Chris Davis out due to a left oblique injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m ready to play baseball. I‘m going to go out there and make whatever play comes my way. I‘m just going to go out there and whatever comes my way, just go out there and do it and play some baseball and have some fun.” -- Orioles SS Manny Machado, who has been out all season and is expected to be officially activated when it’s game time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He did not have any setbacks in his three-game rehab assignment for Class A Frederick on April 25-27. He is expected to return to the Orioles on May 1.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Steve Lombardozzi

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce