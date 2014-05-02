Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Seven months after undergoing left knee surgery, Manny Machado finally returned to the Baltimore Orioles’ lineup.

The third baseman was activated from the disabled list, and he started in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The third baseman drew a standing ovation as the crowd chanted “Many-ny, Man-ny” in his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning. He grounded out but earned even more applause. That is what happens when a player is 21 years old and already are one of the best fielders in the major leagues.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter emphasized earlier this week that any move to bring Machado back would not and should not be linked to anything involving first baseman Chris Davis going on to the disabled list.

However, there is no question that Machado helped the Orioles beat the Pirates 6-5 in 10 innings in Game 2 even though he went 0-for-5. He made a few very nice defensive plays, including one on which he cut in front of shortstop J.J. Hardy and threw out Gaby Sanchez on a slow roller and end the top of the 10th inning.

Showalter said that Machado’s defense may have saved the Orioles a few runs in the game. There is no question that Machado helped, and it was easy to see how happy Showalter and the Orioles were to have him back in the lineup.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 0-4, 6.59 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-2, 6.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado was activated Thursday and returned to the starting lineup in Game 2 of the Orioles’ doubleheader against the Pirates. He went 0-for-5 but made several nice plays on defense. “It was awesome. I had to take all of it in,” Machado said about his return.

--LHP Troy Patton returned to the Orioles on Thursday, giving up one run on two hits in one-third of an inning of relief in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Pirates. He was reinstated from the restricted list after completing a 25-game suspension he received for use of a banned amphetamine. Patton was 2-0 with a 3.70 ERA last year.

--RHP Josh Stinson was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, clearing a roster spot for the return of LHP Troy Patton from the restricted list. Stinson, 26, had no decisions and a 7.15 ERA in seven appearances for Baltimore this season.

--RHP Chris Tillman battled through a tough start in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader. He needed 49 pitches to get through the top of the first as the Pirates fouled off 16 pitches and pushed across two runs in a 24-minute frame. Tillman wound up throwing 112 pitches. “I found it for a little bit, but I wasn’t consistent enough,” he said.

--RF Nick Markakis hit a solo homer in the seventh inning of Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader, tying him with Al Bumbry for ninth place on team’s all-time hit list with 1,403. He homered in both games Thursday against Pittsburgh, finishing the day 3-for-8.

--RHP Evan Meek was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Thursday’s doubleheader. He was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in 12 relief appearances. The Orioles will announce another move Friday.

--2B Steve Lombardozzi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to clear a roster spot for the return of 3B Manny Machado from the disabled list. Lombardozzi hit .292/.301/.333 with no homers and two RBIs in 19 games for Baltimore this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was long for me, and I only played half of it. It’s nice to get a win, it’s nice to be able to get a team win where we had to battle back and come back and score some runs.” -- C Matt Wieters, joking about Thursday’s doubleheader, which he ended with a home run leading off the 10th inning. Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 5-1 and 6-5.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He did not have any setbacks in his three-game rehab assignment for Class A Frederick from April 25-27. He was activated May 1.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce