Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Baltimore Orioles signed right-handed pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez to a four-year, $50 million contract in mid-February, they did so with the hope he would return to the form that made him one of baseball’s best pitchers in 2010.

Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, Jimenez did just that, tossing 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball as the O’s beat the Twins 3-0.

After a rocky first month with the Orioles, Jimenez turned it around in his first May start, striking out 10 and walking only one earning his first win of the season. His 10 strikeouts were the most by any Baltimore starter this season.

“I was able to be aggressive and make them swing the bat,” Jimenez said.

An added bonus from the start came from the refuge Jimenez provided the Orioles’ bullpen. After a lengthy doubleheader that went deep into the night Thursday, the O’s didn’t arrive in the Twin Cities until around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jimenez, who traveled to Minneapolis early in the day, knew he needed to go deep to help his weary teammates.

“I was really happy, especially because I needed to be there for the team, given the circumstances,” Jimenez said. “(The Orioles) got here at 6 a.m., the bullpen is pretty tired. ... I was able to do what I was supposed to do, get deep into the game and be there for the team.”

For Baltimore, who kicked off a six-game road trip Friday at Target Field, the outing has the potential to be huge for the team.

“That’s what the doctor ordered,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We were really riding his coat tails tonight. He was fantastic.”

Jimenez said he was using his fastball to setup his offspeed stuff and that he had the confidence to throw his breaking ball in almost any count. He also had confidence in his quirky mechanics and was in sync with catcher Matt Wieters.

“Every pitch he called, I was able to execute it,” Jimenez said.

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-1, 4.34 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-3, 7.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Brach was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and arrived at Target Field about three hours before first pitch Friday. Baltimore used up a lot of innings in the bullpen in Thursday’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Brach was needed to supplement some arms. RHP Evan Meek was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the roster.

--RF Nick Markakis’ single in the first inning was his 1,404th career hit, moving him ahead of Al Bumbry for 13th place on the O’s all-time list. Since the start of 2012, Markakis has feasted on Twins pitching, going 28-for-56 (.500) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

--C Matt Wieters has a hit in six of seven games, all multi-hit efforts, and is batting .419 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs over that span.

--3B Manny Machado ripped a single off the wall in his second at-bat Friday for his first hit of the 2014 season. He came off the disabled list prior to Thursday’s games and went 0-for-5 in his first game back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those nights where you can separate yourself from those that don’t do this. I always looked at it as an opportunity to shine because it’s a challenge.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after a 3-0 win Friday over the Twins on a day when the team arrived early in the morning after a doubleheader the day before.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero will be the designated hitter in an extended spring training game May 3.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

