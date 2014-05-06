Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Orioles will have a well-deserved day of rest on Monday. The Orioles bullpen will have a much-needed day of rest.

After a doubleheader sapped arms and innings from the bullpen Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Camden Yards, the O’s got on an early morning flight to Minneapolis to play a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins. Once in their hotel at about 6 a.m. local time Friday morning, Orioles players had a couple of hours before needing to get into their game day routine.

A solid outing Friday by right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (who was flown into town a few hours early on Thursday) gave the O’s overworked bullpen about 36 hours of rest before back-to-back day games Saturday and Sunday took their toll.

O’s starters didn’t get past five innings in either game over the weekend, meaning it was the bullpen charged with getting crucial outs at the end of games.

On Friday, Twins first baseman Joe Mauer hit a three-run homer off reliever Brad Brach to turn a two-run deficit into a five-run loss.

Saturday, catcher Kurt Suzuki’s two-run double off Ryan Webb in the seventh inning made a 3-2 lead a 5-2 one.

“I‘m trying to protect our bullpen pieces but we continue to get some short starts,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I‘m not going to put those guys in harm’s way. I know Zach (Britton) probably could have finished (Sunday), but I‘m trying to save the bullets. We have a day off, but we’re going to go through a period up here where those types of things will catch up to you.”

On Sunday, starter Miguel Gonzalez got off to a good start, retiring six of the first seven batters. He ran into trouble in the third inning, allowing two runs, but the wheels fell off in the fifth, when he walked four batters and saw his pitch count elevate to a point where he could go no further. In 4 2/3 innings, Gonzalez threw 94 pitches. The Orioles went on to lose 5-2 to the Twins.

Gonzalez, normally a guy with good control, was at a loss for words.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Gonzalez said. “It’s crazy to be in that position, throwing a lot of balls and walking guys. That’s not my game. I don’t think that’s ever happened in my career.”

The workload Baltimore’s relievers have done lately hasn’t been lost on its starters. Jimenez mentioned it following his 7 1/3 innings Friday. On Sunday, so did Gonzalez, who said he felt bad he couldn’t do more to help.

“It’s tough, because we want them to be fresh,” Gonzalez said. “I know tomorrow is an off-day but we try and go as deep as we can and it hasn’t been working out for me.”

Following the day off Monday, Baltimore will play 13 games in 13 days with a six-game homestand sandwiched by seven games on the road. In that regard, the schedule isn’t going to get any easier.

“There’s excuses around every corner,” O’s manager Buck Showalter said. “The schedule’s been a challenge, like it has been for Minnesota and Tampa and everybody else. Our players won’t use it and I won’t use it. Everybody has those challenges.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.68 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nick Markakis led off the game Sunday with a single, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He is 17-for-49 with two homers and six RBIs over that span.

--LF Nelson Cruz belted his ninth home run of the season, and second of the series, in the sixth inning Sunday. He has eight multi-RBI games in his last 15 overall.

--DH Delmon Young, a former Twin, went 2-for-4 against his former team and now has a hit in four of his last five starts. Young is batting .320 this season.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez struck out seven Twins Sunday, tying a season high. His four walks were also a season high. He allowed three run in 4.2 innings.

--3B David Adams sent outright to Double-A Bowie. He was hitting .214/.295/.371 with two homers and eight RBIs through 21 games for Triple-A Norfolk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I said in the offseason when they signed him I thought it was a really good signing. He’s good young pitcher. You look at his minor league numbers. ... It’s there.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on Twins RHP Phil Hughes, who allowed two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings of work in a 5-2 win over the O’s Sunday at Target Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero will be the designated hitter in an extended spring training game May 3.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce